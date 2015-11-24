Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

NFL

Bills try to hand injury-riddled Patriots first loss

Playoff hopefuls the Buffalo Bills (5-4) try to hand the injury-hit New England Patriots (9-0) and quarterback Tom Brady their first loss of the season. (NFL-PATRIOTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Surprising Knicks look for fifth win in a row

The New York Knicks (8-6), last season's second-worst team with a 17-65 record, go for their fifth win in a row against the Southeast-leading Miami Heat (8-4). (NBA-MIAMI/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

Tim Duncan and the Southwest Division-leading San Antonio Spurs look to build on their impressive 10-3 start when they entertain the Phoenix Suns (7-5), with Kawhi Leonard leading the attack for the five-time NBA champions with a 21.3 scoring average. (NBA-SPURS/, expect by 0500 GMT/12:00 AM ET/, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NHL

Rangers face Garden test against Predators

The Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers (15-3-2) and their stingy goalie Henrik Lundqvist face a lively test against the visiting Nashville Predators (11-5-3) in one of seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Champions League (1945 unless stated)

Group E

BATE Borisov v Bayer Leverkusen (1700)

Barcelona v AS Roma

Group F

Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb

Bayern Munich v Olympiakos Piraeus

Group G

Porto v Dynamo Kiev

Maccabi Tel Aviv v Chelsea

Group H

Zenit St Petersburg v Valencia (1700)

Olympique Lyonnais v Ghent

Barca can clinch last 16 spot by avoiding defeat to Roma

BARCELONA - Holders Barcelona can secure a place in the last 16 and top spot in the group with a game to spare if they avoid defeat at home to AS Roma. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAR-ROM/ (PIX, TV) expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Benitez previews Real's Champions League game at Shakhtar

LVIV, Ukraine - Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez holds a news conference looking ahead to Wednesday's Champions League Group A game at Shakhtar Donetsk, his first public appearance since Saturday's 4-0 La Liga thrashing at home to Barcelona. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHA-MAD/BENITEZ, expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Mata recalls 'genius' Best as United eye PSV win

MANCHESTER - Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata hailed George Best "a genius forever" as their injury-hit side aim to mark the 10th anniversary of the Northern Irishman's death with a Champions League victory against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/UNITED, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Rob Hodgetts, 400 words)

Morata-Dybala partnership could give Juve edge over City

TURIN - Juventus need to beat Manchester City to reach the Champions League knockout stages and many of their fans believe the best way to achieve that is by playing Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala together in attack. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/JUVENTUS, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Crimean soccer chief talks about first domestic season

MOSCOW - The President of the Crimean Football Union, Yuri Vetokha, talks to Reuters in an interview about the first season of the domestic championship. (SOCCER-CRIMEA/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 600 words)

