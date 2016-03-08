Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

TENNIS

Sharapova faces ban after admitting to failed drug test

LOS ANGELES - Maria Sharapova, the highest-paid woman in sports, has said she failed a drug test at the Australian Open due to a substance she has been taking for 10 years for health issues. (TENNIS-SHARAPOVA/ (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 600 words)

+ See also TENNIS-SHARAPOVA/ (FACTBOX)

ATHLETICS

WADA dismayed by new TV allegations on Russian doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency is dismayed by revelations in a German television documentary that contained fresh allegations of malpractice in Russia's anti-doping system and is urgently seeking confirmation, it said on Monday. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/, moved, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

SOCCER

Champions League (1945)

Real Madrid v AS Roma

VfL Wolfsburg v Gent

Bale set to reinforce Real Madrid

MADRID - Real Madrid's Gareth Bale looks set to help protect a 2-0 lead against AS Roma in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Bernabeu after a promising return from injury as a substitute at the weekend. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-ROM/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Wolfsburg eye Champions League last eight for first time

WOLFSBURG - VfL Wolfsburg host fellow Champions League knockout stage newcomers Gent in their biggest European challenge to date with a 3-2 advantage from the first leg which they led 3-0 before conceding two late goals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-WOL-GNT/ (PIX), expect by 2145, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Chelsea are underdogs against PSG, says Hiddink

LONDON - Chelsea's manager Guus Hiddink says they are the underdogs in their Champions League last 16, return leg at home to Paris St Germain on Wednesday with the French champions holding a 2-1 lead from the first match. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-PSG/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/9:PM ET, by Mike Collett, 400 words)

Benfica defence hit by injuries for Zenit trip

MOSCOW - Benfica will have to field an improvised defence at Zenit St Petersburg, one of their least favourite hunting grounds, due to injuries when they defend a 1-0 lead in the second leg of their last 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ZEN-BEN/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 AM/9 PM ET, 400 words)

FA Cup fifth round replay

Hull City(II) v Arsenal (1900)

Arsenal look for lift in Cup replay at Hull

Arsenal, aiming to win the FA Cup for a third straight year, visit second-tier Hull City in a fifth-round replay after the first game finished goalless at The Emirates with the winners booking a home tie with Watford in the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news and reaction after the weekend's fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

CRICKET

World Twenty20

First Round, Group B

Hong Kong v Zimbabwe, Nagpur (0930)

Afghanistan v Scotland, Nagpur (1400)

NEW DELHI - The sixth edition of the World Twenty20 gets underway when Hong Kong face Zimbabwe and Scotland take on Afghanistan. The countries which top the two first round groups go through to the Super 10 stage. (CRICKET-WORLD/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

OLYMPICS

USOC opens media summit with leadership news conference

LOS ANGELES - The U.S. Olympic Committee opens a three-day media summit with a leadership news conference featuring chairman Larry Probst and CEO Scott Blackmun, who are expected to address the Zika situation in Rio de Janeiro with the Summer Games five months away. (OLYMPICS-USA/LA expect throughout, by Scott Malone, Steve Keating and Joshua Schneyer, 400 words)

NFL

Manning says goodbye to NFL playing days

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning bid an emotional farewell to the National Football League on Monday after an 18-year career that established him as one of the game's greatest quarterbacks. (NFL-MANNING/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs strive to keep win streak alive against Pacers

The San Antonio Spurs, now two and a half games back in their chase of the Warriors for best record in the NBA, look for their ninth win in a row when they take to the road to play the Indiana Pacers. (NBA-PACERS/ expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Warriors host Magic looking to bounce back from rare loss

The NBA-leading Golden State Warriors are not likely to tolerate any Magic tricks as they look to rebound from only their sixth loss of the season when the defending champions host Orlando. (NBA-WARRIORS/ expect by 0600 GMT/0100 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cavs face test against Grizzlies

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Memphis Grizzlies in a clash of playoff-bound teams, while the Chicago Bulls battle the Milwaukee Bucks in two of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Washington Capitals try to cool off red-hot Anaheim Ducks

The league-leading Washington Capitals visit the red-hot Anaheim Ducks, winners of 11 in a row, in one of seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

BADMINTON

All-England Championships (to 13)

BIRMINGHAM, England - The All-England Championships will likely mark the last appearance of five-time champion Lin Dan at the sport's oldest event, as the garlanded Chinese player bids for a berth at the Rio Olympics before a possible retirement. (BADMINTON-ALLENGLAND/, moved, by Rod Gilmour, 450 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)