Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

OLYMPICS

WADA suspends Beijing anti-doping lab

Beijing's National Anti-Doping laboratory was suspended for a maximum of four months by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday after failing to comply with international standards. (SPORT-DOPING/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, expect update, 300 words)

SOCCER

We will bring you all the latest managers' news conferences ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches, which include leaders Leicester City and challengers Tottenham Hotspur, and the FA Cup semi-finals, featuring Everton against Manchester United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Texas Open, San Antonio (to 24)

Grace, Mickelson and Johnson set for Texas Open

World number 11 Branden Grace of South Africa will be the highest ranked player in a field that includes British Open champion Zach Johnson, five-times major champion Phil Mickelson and defending champion Jimmy Walker when first round action gets underway at the TPC San Antonio. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA Tour: Swinging Skirts, San Francisco (to 24)

Ko eyes third consecutive Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic win

World number one and two-times defending champion Lydia Ko heads the field going into the opening round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic in San Francisco. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 250 words)

NBA

Mavs host Thunder in Game Three

The Dallas Mavericks host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of a Western Conference first-round series tied at one game apiece. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/MAVERICKS, expect by 0145 GMT/9:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Pacers try to de-claw Raptors

Paul George and the Indiana Pacers host Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors with the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series tied at one game apiece. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/PACERS, expect by 0215 GMT/10:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Red-hot Warriors try to keep Rockets grounded

The top-seeded Golden State Warriors try to push the host Houston Rockets to the brink of playoff elimination when they take a 2-0 series lead into Game Three of the best-of-seven first round series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/ROCKETS, expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Rangers try to pull even with Pens

Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist and the New York Rangers try to avoid being pushed to the brink of playoff elimination when they host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in a pivotal Game Four of their best-of-seven first-round series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS, expect by 0215 GMT/10:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Lightning look to eliminate Red Wings

The Tampa Bay Lightning can advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a home win over the Detroit Red Wings. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/LIGHTNING, expect by 0215 GMT/10:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Preds try to push Ducks to brink of elimination

The Nashville Predators try to push the Anaheim Ducks to the brink of playoff elimination when they clash in the Music City for Game Four of their best-of-seven first-round series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PREDATORS, expect by 0315 GMT/11:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Blackhawks try to keep season alive

The defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks try to keep their season alive when they face a do-or-die Game Five against the host St. Louis Blues. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLUES, expect by 0445 GMT/12:45 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Cy Young Award winners in action

Reigning Cy Young Award winners Dallas Keuchel of the Houston Astros and Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs are in action versus the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds, respectively, in two of the 13 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, 500 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week nine)

Otago Highlanders v Sharks, Dunedin (0735)

Melbourne Rebels v Cheetahs, Melbourne (0940)

Smith back to boost Highlanders after surrpise loss

All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has returned from concussion to boost the Otago Highlanders, who surprisingly lost to the Queensland Reds without him, as they face a Sharks side who need a win to narrow the gap on the top three in the African group. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/HIGHLANDERS, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 350 words)