Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

Premier League

We will bring you all the latest news and updates ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/TEAM, expect throughout)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina (to May 8)

Wheatcroft, Loupe lead as McIlroy battles at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Anirban Lahiri, who felt he was overdue for a low score, shot a 66 to trail American co-leaders Steve Wheatcroft and Andrew Loupe by a stroke after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship. (GOLF PGA/, moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

LPGA: Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic, Prattville, Alabama (to May 8)

Former champion Lewis heads field at RTJ Trail

World number four and 2012 champion Stacy Lewis heads the field going into the opening round at the Robert Trent Jones Trail where fellow American Kris Tamulis defends the title she claimed in sensational fashion last year to land her first career LPGA victory. (GOLF-LPGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)

NBA

Raptors try to bounce back versus Heat

The Toronto Raptors try to recover from a series-opening overtime loss when they host Dwyane Wade and Miami Heat in Game Two of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/RAPTORS, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Blues try to push Stars to brink

The St. Louis Blues will try to push the Western Conference's top-seeded Dallas Stars to the brink of elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they take a 2-1 series lead into Game Four of their best-of-seven second round clash. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLUES, expect by 0315 GMT/11:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Predators look to tie series with Sharks

The Nashville Predators look to square up their best-of-seven second round clash with the San Jose Sharks at two games apiece when they host a pivotal Game Four. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PREDATORS, expect by 0315 GMT/11:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees' Tanaka and Mets' deGrom in action

Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka takes the mound for the New York Yankees versus the host Baltimore Orioles while New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom tries to stay perfect on the season when he faces the host San Diego Padres in two of the 11 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0245 GMT/10:45 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, 500 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby (week 11)

Canterbury Crusaders v Queensland Reds, Christchurch (0735)

ACT Brumbies v Bulls, Canberra (0940)

Crusade resumes after bye week with visit of Reds

Todd Blackadder's Crusaders, having won seven straight games as they move smoothly into gear to challenge for an eighth Super Rugby title, return from a week off to host a Queensland Reds team who are back from South Africa after winning their second game of the season last week against the Cheetahs. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/CRUSADERS, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 350 words) We will also move rolling highlights of all the round's matches.

OLYMPICS

Tattoos in Olympic spotlight after Paralympian disqualified

BERLIN - Tattoos will not necessarily lead to Olympic disqualifications, with the International Olympic Committee taking a "common-sense approach" to body ink, days after a swimmer with an Olympic tattoo was pulled out of a Paralympic event. (OLYMPICS-TATTOOS/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)