Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1230)

Liverpool v Watford (1500)

Manchester City v Arsenal (1500)

Southampton next for second-placed Spurs

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur look to tighten their grip on second place when they host Southampton while third in the table meets fourth as Arsenal travel to Manchester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Neil Robinson, 600 words)

We will have mini reports on all the matches

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Malaga (1500)

Eibar v Real Betis (1500)

Barcelona v Espanyol (1500)

Getafe v Sporting Gijon (1500)

Las Palmas v Athletic Bilbao (1500)

Levante v Atletico Madrid (1500)

Real Madrid v Valencia (1500)

Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano (1500)

Sevilla v Granada (1500)

Villarreal v Deportivo Coruna (1500)

Barca meet Espanyol as title race continues

BARCELONA - Leaders Barcelona face a derby clash with Espanyol while title rivals Atletico Madrid travel to Levante and Real Madrid host Valencia. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 600 words)

Serie A

AS Roma v Chievo Verona (1030)

Atalanta Bergamo v Udinese (1300)

Carpi v Lazio (1300)

Fiorentina v Palermo (1300)

Frosinone v Sassuolo (1300)

Sampdoria v Genoa (1300)

Torino v Napoli (1845)

Verona v Juventus (1845)

Roma eye second spot at Napoli's expense

ROME - Napoli, who are second, face a tricky trip to Torino while Roma host Chievo as the battle to clinch second place hots up. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

Portuguese championship

Nacional v Belenenses (1500)

Boavista v Uniao da Madeira (1500)

Guimaraes v Moreirense (1715)

Maritimo v Benfica (1930)

Pressure back on Benfica in title chase

LISBON - Champions Benfica are under pressure in the title race after rivals Sporting Lisbon moved one point ahead of them at the top of the table with a 5-0 victory over Vitoria Setubal on Saturday. (SOCCER-PORTUGAL/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

Major League Soccer

Talent-laden Montreal visit Columbus

Argentine maestro Ignacio Piatti hopes to add to his four-goal haul this season for talent-laden Montreal Impact while Sierra Leonean poacher Kei Kamara seeks to improve on his three-goal campaign for Columbus Crew when the two teams meet in one of six games on the Major League Soccer schedule. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Shadow of Brazil still looms over Spain, Del Bosque says

MADRID - The shadow of their disappointing 2014 World Cup campaign still hangs over Spain as they prepare to defend their European Championship crown in France next month, according to coach Vicente del Bosque. (SOCCER-EURO/SPAIN, moving at 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 594 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Madrid Open (to 8)

Djokovic faces Murray in final

MADRID - World number one Novak Djokovic and second-ranked Andy Murray meet in a blockbuster of a final, two weeks before the start of the French Open. (TENNIS-MEN/MADRID, expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

ICE HOCKEY

World championship

Highlight of day three is Sweden v Denmark

MOSCOW - The all-Scandinavian clash between Sweden and Denmark will be the highlight of day three. (ICE HOCKEY-WORLD/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 200 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, North Carolina (to 8)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Rickie Fowler tamed lightning-fast greens to vault into a one-shot lead after the third round at the Wells Fargo Championship.(GOLF-PGA/, moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

BOXING

Alvarez takes on speedy Khan in middleweight clash

Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defends his WBC middleweight crown against England's Amir Khan in a power v speed contest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (BOXING-MIDDLEWEIGHT/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 350 words)

NBA

Raptors try to bounce back versus Heat

The Toronto Raptors head to Miami to take on the Heat with their best-of-seven second-round Eastern Conference playoff series level at 1-1. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/HEAT, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Warriors look to take commanding lead over Wolves

The Golden State Warriors, still missing sharpshooting Stephen Curry, look to seize a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series on the road against the Portland Trailblazers. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/TRAILBLAZERS, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Penguins could seal deal against top seeds Capitals

Sidney Crosby and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins try to eliminate Eastern Conference top seeds the Washington Capitals when they carry a 3-1 lead into Game Five of their best-of-seven playoff series. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CAPITALS, expect by 0230 GMT/10:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Sharks hope to take control against Predators

The San Jose Sharks look to take advantage of home ice and seize the lead over the Nashville Predators in their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series which is all square at 2-2 going into Game Five. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/SHARKS, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

BASEBALL

White Sox ace Sale tries to ring up seventh win

Chicago White Sox left-hander Chris Sale tries to be the first pitcher to ring up a seventh win this season when he takes on the Minnesota Twins and Ervin Santana in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/2:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, 500 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia

Kittel looking to build on Stage Two success

Stage Two winner Marcel Kittel will look to prove he is back to his best by eclipsing overall leader Tom Dumoulin as the riders cycle 190-km from Nijmegen to Arnhem. (CYCLING-GIRO/(PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 200 words)

RUGBY UNION

Carter's replacement not a great concern for Hansen

WELLINGTON - The retirement of a player of the calibre of All Blacks great Dan Carter would provide coaches around the world with a massive headache but in New Zealand's case his successors at flyhalf have been long identified and already played signficant roles for the All Blacks. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/NEWZEALAND, expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words) (Asia duty editor: Nick Mulvenney)