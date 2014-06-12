Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

SOCCER

World Cup, Brazil (June 12-July 13)

We continue the build-up to the World Cup that starts on Thursday with reports on all the warmup matches and the latest injury and squad news. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect throughout)

World Cup opening match, Sao Paulo

Brazil launch World Cup party against Croatia

SAO PAULO - The waiting is over as Brazil take on Croatia in the opening match of the World Cup finals. We will have build-up, match report and sidebars from our team in Brazil (SOCCER-WORLD/BRAZIL, PIX, TV), expect stories throughout)

NHL

Rangers host Kings needing a win to keep Cup hopes alive

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers host the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final. The Kings lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can clinch their second title in three years with a win. The Rangers, playing in the final for the first time in 20 years, need a win to keep the series going. (NHL-STANLEY/, by Julian Linden and Larry Fine, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Orioles host Red Sox with eye on division lead

The Baltimore Orioles will try to close the gap on the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays when they host the division rival Boston Red Sox in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 15)

Mickelson set to launch bid for an elusive first U.S. Open title

PINEHURST, North Carolina - Five-times major winner Phil Mickelson launches his bid for an elusive first U.S. Open victory after enduring a record six runner-up finishes at the event over the years. The season's second major, being held for the third time on Pinehurst's fabled No. 2 Course, is widely regarded as the most gruelling to win. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Andrew Both, 450 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v New Zealand, first test

Craig bowls NZ to victory in first test

Offspinner Mark Craig captured the best figures by a New Zealand bowler on debut as the visitors beat West Indies by 186-runs late on the fourth day of the first test at Sabina Park in Jamaica. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved, 500 words)

England v Sri Lanka, first test (till 16)

Sri Lanka expect hostile opener at Lord's

LONDON - Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews did his best to play down any lingering discontent surrounding the controversial runout of Jos Buttler in last week's one-dayer, but admits to expecting some hostility when his side's two-match test series with England begins at Lord's on Thursday. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect from 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

RUGBY

New Zealand v England, second test (14)

England sense opportunity to strike back

After a tense finish to the first test, England enter the second game against the world champion All Blacks confident they can level the series after an understrength side pushed Richie McCaw's so close in the opener at Eden Park. (RUGBY-ZEALAND/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, 500 words)

Australia v France, second test (14)

Wounded France seek to redeem reputations against Wallabies

MELBOURNE - A wounded French team, humiliated 50-23 in the first test in Brisbane, will be seeking to show the thrashing at the hands of the Wallabies was an aberration as they prepare for the second test in Melbourne. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/expect by 0700 GMT/3AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

TENNIS

Aegon Championships, London, to June 15

The traditional Wimbledon warm-up tournament continues at Queen's Club with top seed Stanislas Wawrinka up against Sam Querrey and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray facing wily Czech Radek Stepanek. (TENNIS-MEN/QUEENS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

Gerry Weber Open, Halle, to June 15

World number one Rafa Nadal gets his first outing this year on grass with a second round match against German wildcard Dustin Brown. (TENNIS-MEN/HALLE, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 300 words)

WTA, Aegon Classic, Birmingham, England



CYCLING

Criterium du Dauphine (to 15)

Criterium du Dauphine (to 15)