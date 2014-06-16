Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP

GROUP F

Iran v Nigeria, Curitiba (1900)

Defensively minded Iran take on goal-shy Nigeria so the flow of goals at the World Cup may dry up as both sides begin their campaigns. (SOCCER-WORLD/M12-IRN-NIG, (PIX), expect from 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

GROUP G

Ghana v USA, Natal (1800)

NATAL - With two European heavyweights to come, both sides will be desperate to win to foster hopes of reaching the last 16. (SOCCER-WORLD/M14-GHA-USA, (PIX), expect from 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

GROUP G

Germany v Portugal, Salvador (1600)

SALVADOR - Three-times world champions Germany begin their tournament with a tricky opener against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. (SOCCER-WORLD/M13-GER-POR (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

We will also be running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day for the duration of the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil.

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open (to 15)

Kaymer clinches second major with U.S. Open win

Germany's Martin Kaymer, ice-cool in sweltering heat, clinched his second major victory by winning the U.S. Open by eight shots over Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

Spurs look to close out NBA Championship

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs are looking to clinch the NBA Championship at home against the Miami Heat. The Spurs have played brilliantly to grab a commanding 3-1 led in the best-of-seven series against the hot favourites and defending champions. (NBA-FINALS/ (PIX), expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, by Steve Ginsburg, 600 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Red Sox at home to Indians while Rockies visit Giants

The reigning World Series champion Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Indians in the American League East while the National League leading San Francisco Giants are at home to the Colorado Rockies in a busy day featuring 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Dimitrov aware of significance of Queen's title

When Grigor Dimitrov grasped the Queen's Club trophy after winning the Aegon Championships a quick glance at the names engraved on its plinth might have given him goose bumps. (TENNIS-MEN/DIMITROV, expect at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Martn Herman, 750 words)

- -

The grasscourt season continues with the last warm-up tournaments before the start of Wimbledon next week.

ATP/WTA: Den Bosch Open, Netherlands (to 21)

Copy on merit

Eastbourne International, England (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, first test (to 16)

England hope to push for last-day win

LONDON - England resume on 267 for eight on the final day at Lord's, a lead of 389, after Sri Lanka had reduced them to 121-6 early in Sunday's evening session. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 500 words)

- -

New Zealand v West Indies, second test (till 20)

Bouyed by a comprehensive victory in the first test, New Zealand have made one change to their 12-man squad with Hamish Rutherford replacing the out-form Peter Fulton at the top of the order, while West Indies have dropped batsmen Kieran Powell and Marlon Samuels to bring in Jermaine Blackwood and Leon Johnson. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bangladesh v India, Dhaka, first ODI

Copy on merit

- - - -

Tour of Switzerland (to 22)

Copy on merit

- - - -

