Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

WORLD CUP (to July 13)

Brazil face must-win game Dutch don't even want

BRASILIA - After Brazil's utter humiliation against Germany, anything less than a win in Saturday's third-place match against an indifferent Netherlands team would deepen the gloom hanging over the World Cup hosts. (SOCCER-WORLD/M63-BRA-NED (PREVIEW), moved, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

See also (SOCCER-WORLD/M63-BRA-NED (FACTBOX), moved)

- -

Suarez ban appeal rejected by FIFA

RIO DE JANEIRO - Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, banned from all soccer activity for four months and nine competitive internationals for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during a World Cup match, has lost his appeal, FIFA said on Thursday. (SOCCER-WORLD/URU-SUAREZ, moved, 500 words)

- -

We are running a separate World Cup Schedule at various times throughout the day during the tournament, offering previews, spot news, reports and analysis from our team in Brazil. (SPORTS-NEWS-SCHEDULE-UNPLANNED)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Dodgers send red-hot Kershaw to the mound

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who has not lost in over six weeks, seeks his seventh consecutive victory when he takes the mound versus the visiting San Diego Padres in one of 12 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali leads Tour as race heads towards mountains

NANCY - Vincenzo Nibali defends his Tour de France lead as the seventh stage takes the peloton over 234.5km from Epernay to Nancy, with two short categorised climbs towards the finish (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/1145 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic (to 13) Silvis, Illinois

Spieth eyes second PGA Tour win at the TPC Deere Run

American world number 10 and reigning champion Jordan Spieth heads the field going into the opening round at the TPC Deere Run where he bids to win his second career title on the PGA Tour. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Scottish Open (to 13), Aberdeen

Rory McIlroy will be aiming to continue his red hot streak when he takes a one-shot lead over Sweden's Kristoffer Broberg into the second round of the Scottish Open. The Northern Irishman fired a course record seven-under 64 in the opening round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open (to 13) Edmond, Oklahoma

In-form Perry ready for title defence at Oak Tree National American Kenny Perry, who won his third consecutive seniors major at the Regions Tradition in May, will launch his title defence in Thursday's opening round at Oak Tree National. (GOLF-SENIORS/ expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby (round 18)

Auckland Blues v Waikato Chiefs, Auckland (0735)

ACT Brumbies v Western Force, Canberra (0940)

Bulls v Melbourne Rebels, Pretoria (1710)

Playoffs places still up for grabs in Super Rugby

The Super Rugby regular season's final weekend begins with nine teams still in contention for the top-six playoffs and only the top-three guaranteed of progressing to the post-season next week. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect individual match reports from 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v India, first test, Nottingham (to 13)

England aim to recover from shaky start

NOTTINGHAM, England - England will be under pressure to post a respectable total following the dismissal of captain Alastair Cook when the hosts resume on 43-1 on the third day of the first test in reply to India's 457. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League: Glasgow (to 12)

Blake looks to outclass 100 metres field

Olympic relay gold medallist Yohan Blake of Jamaica runs the men's 100m, returning after missing much of last year through injury. Blake is the second quickest man of all time with 9.69 seconds. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/GLASGOW, expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP Tour:

Hall of Fame Championship, Newport, Rhode Island (to 13)

Swedish Open, Bastad (to 13)

Stuttgart Cup, Germany (to 13)

WTA Tour:

Gastein International, Austria (to 13)

Budapest Grand Prix, Hungary (to 13)

Copy on merit

(Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)