Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday:

SOCCER

SAO PAULO - Luiz Felipe Scolari has resigned as Brazil manager after the hosts suffered two of their worst defeats in World Cup history, the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation said. (SOCCER WORLD/BRAZIL SCOLARI, moved, by Andrew Downie, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Contador pulls out of Tour de France

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France - Spain's Alberto Contador pulled out of the Tour de France after suffering a heavy crash during the 161.5-km 10th stage from Mulhouse. (CYCLING-TOUR/CONTADOR-ABANDON (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 700 words)

Nibali holds news conference on Tour de France rest day

BESANCON, France - Yellow jersey holder is among those holding news conference on the Tour de France's first rest day (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, 700 words)

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Woods, Scott, McIlroy, Rose discuss Hoylake plans

HOYLAKE, England - World number one Adam Scott, 14-times major winner Tiger Woods, third-ranked Justin Rose and number eight Rory McIlroy will hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round at Royal Liverpool. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Home Run Derby sets stage for All-Star game

Sluggers from the American and National leagues will tee off in the popular Home Run Derby in a prelude to Tuesday's All-Star game in Minneapolis. (BASEBALL-HOMERUN/, expect by 0300 GMT/11 PM ET, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

