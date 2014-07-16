Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

BASEBALL

Jeter to make 14th and final All-Star appearance

New York Yankees evergreen shortstop Derek Jeter makes his 14th and final appearance in the Midsummer Classic as AL starter Felix Hernandez (11-2) toes the rubber against NL starter Adam Wainwright (12-4) at Target Field in Minneapolis with home field advantage in the World Series on the line. (BASEBALL-ALLSTARS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)

Stenson, Kuchar hold news conferences on eve of tournament

HOYLAKE, England - World number two Henrik Stenson of Sweden and fifth-ranked Matt Kuchar of the U.S. host news conferences on the eve of the third major championship of the year. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle, first test (to 20)

Hashim Amla captains South Africa in a test for the first time as the Proteas look to start the process of regaining the number one ranking in a two-match series against a Sri Lanka side looking to give Mahela Jayawardene a fitting farewell. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect from 0430 GMT/12:30AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Van Gaal arrives on the crest of a wave of expectation

Louis van Gaal arrives for his new job at Manchester United on Wednesday on a wave of expectation following the World Cup finals in Brazil where his reputation was greatly enhanced. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/VANGAAL, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali leads Tour de France into stage 11

OYONNAX, France - Italian Vincenzo Nibali takes a comfortable lead into the 11th stage of the Tour de France, a 187.5-km ride from Besancon featuring four short climbs in the last 50 kilometres. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg hopes to keep Germany on a winning roll

HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg can give Germans another win to celebrate after the country's World Cup triumph but there are several question marks hanging over Hockenheim as the F1 season reaches the halfway point (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW, PIX, by Alan Baldwin, expect by 1300 GMT)

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for the 10th round of the 19 race championship.

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Nick Mulvenney)