Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:
GOLF
British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)
Tiger on the comeback trail at Hoylake
HOYLAKE, England - All eyes will be on former world number one Tiger Woods as he returns to major championship action at the British Open after missing the U.S. Masters and the U.S. Open because of back surgery. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 800 words)
CYCLING
Tour de France (to 27)
Nibali still leads Tour de France as race heads south
ST ETIENNE, France - Overall leader Vincenzo Nibali of Italy can expect a quiet day as the Tour de France 12th stage takes the peloton over 185.5 km from Bourg en Bresse to St Etienne (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v South Africa, Galle, first test (to 20)
Sri Lanka keep South Africa in check
GALLE, Sri Lanka - South Africa resume on 268 for five on the second day of the first test after Sri Lanka took four wickets in the final session on day one.(CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect from 0430 GMT/0:30 AM ET, 400 words)
England v India, London, first test (to 21)
England face India under shadow of dispute
LONDON - England face India in the second test at Lord's under the shadow of an unseemly dispute and disciplinary proceedings involving the hosts' bowler James Anderson and the tourists' spinner Ravindra Jadeja. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect from 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 400 words)
RUGBY
Super Rugby Playoffs
ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs
Sharks v Otago Highlanders
Chiefs' title defence on line in Canberra
MELBOURNE - The double-defending champion Chiefs face a stiff task to keep their title defence alive when they travel to the ACT Brumbies, while South Africa conference winners, the Sharks, should be too strong for the flagging Highlanders (SUPER-RUGBY/PLAYOFFS (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT / 4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)
SOCCER
SERIE A
Allegri points to European success for dominant Juventus
ROME - Massimiliano Allegri knows he will have to bring European success to Juventus if he is to win over fans after replacing the much-loved Antonio Conte as the Italian champions' coach.(SOCCER-ITALY/JUVENTUS-ALLEGRI, moved, by Terry Daley, 600 words)
MOTOR RACING
German Formula One Grand Prix
Rosberg all set to keep Germany celebrating
HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Mercedes' Nico Rosberg can keep Germany on a winning roll on Sunday by becoming the first German driver in the history of the Formula One world championship to win his home grand prix with a German car. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 800 words)
Drivers' form sheet and statistics for the 10th round of the 19 race championship also moved.
TENNIS
ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)
German Open, Hamburg (to 20)
WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)
Istanbul Cup (to 20)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.