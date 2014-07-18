Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club (to 20)

Woods looks to close gap on leader McIlroy

HOYLAKE, England - Rory McIlroy takes a one-stroke lead into the second round at golf's oldest major after opening with a six-under 66. Former world number one Tiger Woods is lurking menacingly, three strokes adrift. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 800 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Van Gaal to juggle with football, commercial demands

MANCHESTER, England - New Manchester United coach Louis van Gaal said he believes he can meet expectations for success at "the biggest club in the world" but refused to indulge in forecasts when he was introduced to the media at Old Trafford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED-VANGAAL,(PIX), moved, 880 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Nibali's rivals lie in wait as Tour enters the Alps

CHAMROUSSE, France - Vincenzo Nibali's rivals are expected to test the Italian in the first Alps stage of the Tour de France, which ends with a 18.2-km climb at an average gradient of 7.3 percent. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 700 words)

MOTOR RACING

German Formula One Grand Prix

Mercedes look to shine in first practice for home race

HOCKENHEIM, Germany - Formula One leader Nico Rosberg and title-chasing team mate Lewis Hamilton expect to set the pace in practice for Mercedes' home race. Rivals hope the banning of a suspension system could narrow the gap (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v South Africa, first test, Galle (to 20)

Sri Lanka look to rattle South Africa

GALLE, Sri Lanka - Openers Kaushal Silva (eight) and Upul Tharanga (20) will resume the Sri Lankan innings on 30 for no loss as they look to regain the initiative from South Africa. The visitors declared their first innings on 455 for nine. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

England v India, second test, Lord's, London (to 21)

India eager to retain upper hand at Lord's

LONDON - After recovering from 145 for seven to finish the opening day on 290-9, India will be eager to maintain the upper hand on a bowler-friendly pitch on the second day of the second test. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1215 GMT/8:15 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Diamond League: Monaco

Kiprop has eyes on El Guerrouj's world record

Kenyan world champion Asbel Kiprop will be targetting a world record time in the 1500 metres and aiming to break Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's mark of 3:26.00 set in 1998. Sprinters Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay will face off in the 200 m. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/MONACO, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Bogota Open, Colombia (to 20)

German Open, Hamburg (to 20)

WTA: Swedish Open, Bastad (to 20)

Istanbul Cup (to 20)

