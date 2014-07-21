Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

GOLF

British Open, Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Majestic McIlroy completes wire-to-wire victory

HOYLAKE, England - We look back on Rory McIlroy's third major title. (GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/ 09:00 ET, by Tony Jimenez and Martyn Herman, 500 words)

- -

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Watson says winning all that matters

HOYLAKE, England - U.S. Ryder Cup captain Tom Watson discusses his strategy for this year's match against Europe and says getting the job done is all that matters. (GOLF-OPEN/RYDER-WATSON (INTERVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10:00 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Kershaw goes for ninth consecutive win at St. Louis

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who already has a no-hitter and a since-broken string of 41 scoreless innings this season, goes for his ninth consecutive win and 12th of the year as the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals in one of 15 games on the schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 27)

Tour de France peloton enjoys second rest day

CARCASSONNE, France - The Tour de France peloton enjoys the second rest day of the race looking ahead to the Pyrenees (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), by 1500GMT/1100 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v India, second test, Lord's, London (to 21)

England battling to save test as India strike

LONDON - England are struggling at 105 for four in their second innings in pursuit of 319 for victory at Lord's. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Josh Reich, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Atlanta Open, U.S. (to 27)

Swiss Open, Gstaad (to 27)

Croatia Open, Umag (to 27)

WTA: Baku Cup, Azerbaijan (to 27)

