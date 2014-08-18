Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati (to 17)

Federer dumps Ferrer to capture sixth Cincinnati title

Roger Federer's hopes of adding to his record grand slam haul got a boost as he beat Spain's David Ferrer 6-3 1-6 6-2 to win the Western and Southern Open title in Cincinnati in the last key U.S. Open tune-up. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

Serena trounces Ivanovic to win Cincinnati title

Serena Williams finished her last U.S. Open warmup in style by blowing away Serbian Ana Ivanovic 6-4 6-1 to win her first title at the Western and Southern Open. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/WOMEN (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

LPGA Tour: LPGA Championship (to 17) Pittsford, New York

American Brittany Lincicome has a narrow lead entering the final round at the fourth major of the year on the LPGA circuit. (GOLF-LPGA/ (PIX), expect by 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 17) Greensboro, North Carolina

Colombian Villegas wins Wyndham Championship by one stroke

GREENSBORO, North Carolina - Colombian Camilo Villegas checked in with a seven-under 63 to clinch a one-stroke victory at the $5.3 million Wyndham Championship. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Athletics host struggling Rangers

The Oakland Athletics, in a battle with the Los Angeles Angels for top spot in the American League West, visit the struggling Texas Rangers in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Burnley v Chelsea (1900)

Premier League new boys welcome Chelsea to Turf Moor

BURNLEY, England - Burnley have been handed a tough baptism on their return to the top flight when Jose Mourinho's Chelsea visit Turf Moor for their opening game of the new Premier League season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT / 6 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 500 words)

- -

Champions League

Napoli in at the deep end with Bilbao clash

ZURICH - Napoli's first game of the season could be also be one of their most difficult and important as they host Spain's Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT / 10 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 700 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v Pakistan second test, Colombo (to 18)

Sri Lanka on brink of victory

COLOMBO - Pakistan, set a victory target of 271, will resume on 127-7 as hosts Sri Lanka look to seal a 2-0 series victory. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, updates throughout, 300 words)

