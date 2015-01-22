Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Djokovic and Serena headline day four at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - Three-times champion Novak Djokovic and holder Stan Wawrinka highlight the men's action on day four at Melbourne Park, with women's favourite Serena Williams also seeking a third-round berth. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect stories throughout, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury)

- - - -

SOCCER

Asian Cup (to 31)

Quarter-finals

South Korea v Uzbekistan

China v Australia

Injury-hit South Korea face Uzbeks

MELBOURNE - South Korea continue their bid for a third Asian Cup title, and first since 1960, when they face Uzbekistan at the Rectangular Stadium. (SOCCER-ASIA/M25, expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

China's impressive youngsters face hosts Australia

BRISBANE - Group B winners China take on hosts Australia in Brisbane aiming for their fourth straight win at the Asian Cup and a first semi-final since 2004. (SOCCER-ASIA/M26, expect by 1230GMT/ 7.30 AM ET, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

- -

African Nations Cup (to Feb 8)

Tunisia v Zambia (1600)

Cape Verde Islands v DR Congo (1900)

Group B resumes in Ebibeyin

EBIBEYIN, Equatorial Guinea - The four teams in Group B are all level after their first round of matches both ended in 1-1 draws adding a degree of spice to a second set of fixtures at the Estadio de Ebibeyin. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV) expect from 1800 GMT /1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

Real look to protect La Liga lead at Cordoba

MADRID - The top three are all in action on Saturday, with leaders Real Madrid at Cordoba, second-placed Barcelona at Elche and champions Atletico Madrid, in third, at home to Rayo Vallecano. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

King's Cup

Sevilla look to gain upper hand at Espanyol

BARCELONA - Sevilla, the 2010 winners, look to seize control of their last-eight tie and move a step closer to a semi-final against Malaga or Athletic Bilbao when they play at 2006 champions Espanyol. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX) expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Qatar Masters, Doha (to 24)

Briton Oliver Fisher takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the Qatar Masters. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1830 GMT, 1.30 PM ET

- -

Americans Mickelson and Reed head the field at La Quinta

LA QUINTA, California - Twice former winner Phil Mickelson launches his 2015 campaign at this week's Humana Challenge in the California desert where fellow American Patrick Reed defends the title he won last year by two shots on the Palmer Private course at PGA West. We preview the 10th event on the 2014-15 PGA Tour. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), moved, 400 words)

- -

Woods must regain health and confidence - Duval

Former world number one David Duval is not ready to write off Tiger Woods, but he knows from personal experience how difficult it is to play hurt and without confidence. (GOLF-DUVAL/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Andrew Both, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Seattle comeback could give them Superbowl edge - Marino

NEW YORK - Seattle's rousing comeback win in overtime over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game may lift the Seahawks to a Super Bowl repeat, says Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. (NFL-SUPER/MARINO (INTERVIEW), moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- -

NBA

Streaking Hawks eye 14th consecutive win

The red-hot Atlanta Hawks look to extend the longest active win streak to 14 games when they host the Indiana Pacers while the Golden State Warriors look to pad their lead atop the league standings when they host the Houston Rockets in two of the 12 National Basketball Association games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Slumping Leafs visit Sens, Crosby's Pens face Chicago

The reeling Toronto Maple Leafs, losers of five straight games, will try to get their campaign back when they visit the Ottawa Senators while Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Chicago Blackhawks in two of the six games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 650 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour Down Under, Adelaide, Australia (to 25)

Copy on merit (Asia editor: Patrick Johnston)