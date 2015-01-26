Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Australian Open, Melbourne (to Feb 1)

Serena to face tricky Muguruza at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE - Top seed Serena Williams returns to Melbourne Park to face heavy-hitting Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, while the battle of Madisons will see a showdown between American friends Keys and Brengle in fourth-round action. Novak Djokovic also continues his quest for a fifth title against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury)

- - - -

NFL

Super Bowl

Seahawks first to land in Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Super Bowl buildup kicks into high gear with the arrival of defending champions Seattle in Arizona. (NFL-SUPER/SEAHAWKS, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- -

Luck and Romo lead teams in Pro Bowl

Andrew Luck and Tony Romo will be the opposing quarterbacks as NFL stars gather for the annual Pro Bowl at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, one week ahead of the Super Bowl. (NFL-PROBOWL/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Super Bowl has ways to go in captivating global audience

More than 100 million Americans are expected to watch this year's Super Bowl, but about seven billion people in the rest of the world may not be so captivated. (NFL-INTERNATIONAL/, moved, by Andrew Both, 580 words)

- -

What scandals? It never rains on Super Bowl party

PHOENIX - From domestic violence to deflated footballs, scandal and controversy have hung over the National Football League this season but no matter how dark the clouds it never rains on the Super Bowl parade. (NFL-SUPER/TURMOIL (FEATURE), moved, by Steve Keating, 700 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Asian Cup (to 31)

Asian Cup final place at stake as South Korea face Iraq

SYDNEY - South Korea are favourites to reach the Asian Cup final for the first time since 1988 but semi-final opponents Iraq revel in the role of underdog and are dreaming of a repeat of their 2007 fairtytale title run. (SOCCER-ASIA/ (PIX) expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney and Julian Linden, 500 words)

- -

Indifferent India tunes out Asian Cup

MUMBAI - While the cream of Asian football fights for glory in the region's biggest tournament, the indifference of Indian broadcasters to the Asian Cup is a major setback to those hoping to grow the game in the world's second-most populous country. (SOCCER-ASIA/INDIA moving at 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by Sudipto Ganguly, 500 words)

- -

African Nations Cup (to Feb 8)

DR Congo v Tunisia, Bata (1800)

Cape Verde v Zambia, Ebebiyin (1800)

EBEBIYIN, Equatorial Guinea - Tunisia need only draw to advance to the quarter-finals but 2012 winners Zambia must get past a plucky Cape Verde if they are to also make the last eight. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (PIX, TV) expect by 2000 GMT /3 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Getafe v Celta Vigo (1945)

- -

Serie A

Empoli v Udinese (1800)

Napoli v Genoa (2000)

- - - -

NHL

All Stars face off without injured Crosby

Teams headed by Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno face off in the annual NHL All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio but injured Pittsburgh stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will be missing. (NHL-STARS/ (PIX), expect by 0130 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California

Haas sinks birdie at 16th to secure one-shot La Quinta win

Bill Haas took the lead with a birdie at the 16th hole on his way to a one-stroke victory at the $5.7 million Humana Challenge. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moving shortly, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Hawks try to make it sweet 16 against Timberwolves

The Atlanta Hawks go for their 16th consecutive victory as the runaway Eastern Conference leaders are home to the cellar-dwelling Minnesota Timberwolves in one of the 11 National Basketball Association games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v India, Sydney, ODI Tri-series

- - - -

SPORTS FEATURES

CYCLING

Out of Africa and ready to roll on Le Tour

LONDON - The cut-throat world of professional cycling has produced its fair share of villains and is still saddled with cynicism but even its harshest critics may struggle to sneer when Doug Ryder says "Bicycles Change Lives". (CYCLING-AFRICA/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 870 words)

- -

SUMO

Hakuho leads new march of Mongolian warriors

TOKYO - Hakuho returned to his corner for a third time to grab another fistful of salt, his face a picture of concentration, his eyes narrowed and focused as a packed Ryougoku Sumo Hall bristled with anticipation. (SUMO-JAPAN/HAKUHO (FEATURE, PIX), repeating at 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by John O'Brien, 800 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)