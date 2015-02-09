Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

SOCCER

African Nations Cup final

Ivory Coast win African Nations Cup on penalties

BATA, Equatorial Guinea - Ivory Coast won the African Nations Cup after a decade of close calls as they edged neighbours Ghana 9-8 on penalties after a goalless draw following extra time in the final at Estadio de Bata. (SOCCER-NATIONS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Mark Gleeson, 600 words)

La Liga

Elche v Rayo Vallecano (1945)

Serie A

Lazio v Genoa (1945)

ALPINE SKIING

World championships (to 15)

Hirscher turns slalom run into combined gold

BEAVER CREEK, Colorado - Austria's Marcel Hirscher turned a storming slalom run into the super combined gold medal at the alpine ski world championships on Sunday. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/MEN-COMBINED (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating and Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour:

Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, California

English and Holmes share lead at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, California - Americans Harris English and J.B. Holmes share the lead going into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines outside San Diego. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Ben Everill, 400 words)

NHL

Ducks-Lightning showdown matches conference leaders

The best in the West meet the best in the East when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in one of eight games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NBA

Hawks clash with Grizzlies in Memphis

The Eastern Conference leading Atlanta Hawks visit the West's number two team, the Memphis Grizzlies, in a showdown of division leaders in one of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words

RUGBY

Super Rugby season preview

Era draws to a close in 2015 Super Rugby season

SYDNEY - A World Cup year is always a watershed in rugby but, beyond the usual retirements and departures, the southern hemisphere game will never be the same after 15 teams battle for the 20th Super Rugby title. (RUGBYUNION-SUPER/ (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

World Cup looms over New Zealand Super Rugby season

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's World Cup defence looms large over a Super Rugby season that will serve as a domestic swansong for a gilded generation of All Blacks hoping to defend the Webb Ellis trophy in England. (RUGBYUNION-SUPER/ZEALAND (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 400 words)

Sharks pack most bite among S African challengers

CAPE TOWN - For the second year running the Sharks start the Super Rugby season with a new coach and the mantle of South Africa's most likely championship contenders. (RUGBYUNION-SUPER/SAFRICA (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

Wallabies distractions a test for champion Waratahs

MELBOURNE - World Cup ambitions will hang heavy over all sides in Super Rugby this year but arguably none more so than champions New South Wales, whose coach Michael Cheika must steer the Waratahs title defence while planning for the Wallabies. (RUGBYUNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), expect at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

We will also move factboxes on each conference RUGBYUNION-SUPER/ZEALAND (FACTBOX), RUGBYUNION-SUPER/SAFRICA (FACTBOX), RUGBYUNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA (FACTBOX), as well as fixtures RUGBYUNION-SUPER/FIXTURES, a list of previous champions RUGBYUNION-SUPER/CHAMPIONS and a competition factbox RUGBYUNION-SUPER/ (FACTBOX).

CRICKET

World Cup warm-up matches

South Africa v Sri Lanka (Christchurch)

New Zealand v Zimbabwe (Lincoln)

England v West Indies (Sydney)

Pakistan v Bangladesh (Sydney)

England and West Indies seek some momentum at SCG

SYDNEY - England and West Indies meet in their first official warm-up match for the World Cup, which starts next weekend, in a day-nighter at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-WORLD/ENGLAND, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 300 words)

We continue our coverage of the build-up to the World Cup, which begins in Australia and New Zealand next week. (CRICKET-WORLD/, expect throughout)

TENNIS

ATP: Ecuador Open, Quito (to 9)

World Indoor Tournament, Rotterdam (to 15)

Memphis Championships, U.S. (to 15)

Brazil Open, Sao Paolo (to 15)

WTA: Pattaya Open, Thailand (to Feb 15)

BNP Paribas Diamond Games, Antwerp (to 15)

Fed Cup first round (to 10) (Asia desk editor: Patrick Johnston)