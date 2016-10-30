Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

BASEBALL

Cubs host Indians in Game Four of World Series

CHICAGO - After a masterful pitching performance for the Cleveland Indians in the opening game of the World Series, right-hander Corey Kluber is back on the mound for Game Four of the best-of-seven Fall Classic against the Chicago Cubs, who will start John Lackey. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs try to improve to 3-0

The perennially-powerful 2-0 San Antonio Spurs seek to continue their strong start to the season when they host the New Orleans in one of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Streaking Montreal rivals Toronto

The 7-0-1 Montreal Canadiens seek to continue their sizzling start to the season when they meet their traditional rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-3), for whom number-one draft pick Auston Matthews has already scored 10 points, in one of 10 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0530 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Kerber seeks to end brilliant year with WTA Finals triumph

SINGAPORE - German world number one will be hoping to complete a remarkable season with victory at the elite eight-woman event but the feisty Dominika Cibulkova will also fancy her chances of securing a debut triumph. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), expect from 1330 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by John O'Brien, 450 words)

- - - -

GOLF

WGC-HSBC Champions, Shanghai (to 30)

Knox bids to defend title against in-form Matsuyama

SHANGHAI - Reigning champion Russell Knox of Scotland has it all to do in Shanghai on Sunday as he trails Japanese leader Hideki Matsuyama by three shots going into the final round of the $9.5 million tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club. (GOLF-WGC/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Bangladesh v England, 2nd test, Dhaka (to Nov 1)

Kayes unbeaten on 59 as Bangladesh resume with lead of 128

DHAKA - Bangladesh resume their second innings on 152 for three against England on the third day with opener Imrul Kayes unbeaten on 59 and the hosts leading by 128 runs. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/ (PIX), expect throughout, 400 words)

Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to Nov. 2)

Sri Lanka look to pile on runs

HARARE - Sri Lanka resume the second day on 317 for four and will be looking to carry on batting and amassing a large score before putting the home side into bat at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE, expect by 1500 GMT/11PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Everton v West Ham United (1330)

Southampton v Chelsea (1600)

Chelsea look to overtake Spurs in fourth place

LONDON - Antonio Conte's Chelsea will be looking for a win at Southampton to lift them over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur into fourth place in the standings and within a point of leading trio Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2PM ET, by Martyn Herman and Steve Tongue, 500 words)

Bundesliga

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (1430)

Cologne v Hamburg SV (1630)

Hertha visit Hoffenheim in battle for third place

BERLIN - Hertha Berlin travel to Hoffenheim looking to prevent their rivals from snatching third place from them, while a draw could let Cologne into the mix if they beat bottom team Hamburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1430 AM ET, 300 words)

Serie A

Atalanta v Genoa (1130)

Crotone v Chievo Verona

Empoli v AS Roma

Lazio v Sassuolo

AC Milan v Pescara (all 1400)

Sampdoria v Inter Milan (1945)

Roma visit Empoli looking to keep Juve in their sights

MILAN - Second placed AS Roma, five points behind leaders Juventus after their 2-1 win over Napoli on Saturday, visit Empoli while Inter Milan are looking for a win at Sampdoria to haul them out of their embarrassing mid-table position. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1600 GMT/ 12 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Nice v Nantes (1400)

Stade Rennes v Metz (1600)

Olympique Marseille v Girondins Bordeaux (1945)

Nice can open six point lead over Monaco, PSG

Nice will be looking to increase their lead over Monaco and Paris St-Germain to six points with a home win over Nantes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2200 GMT/5PM ET, 300 words)

La Liga

Eibar v Villarreal (1100)

Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (1515)

Real Betis v Espanyol (1730)

Las Palmas v Celta Vigo (1945)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg has a chance to take title but Hamilton is on pole

MEXICO CITY - Nico Rosberg will win the world championship if he triumphs in Mexico and Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton, who starts on pole position, fails to finish in the top nine. (MOTOR-F1-MEXICO/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock. (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom)