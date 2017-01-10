Soccer-Wenger to extend stay at Arsenal by two years-reports
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):
SOCCER
FIFA expected to expand World Cup to 48 teams
ZURICH - Soccer's governing body FIFA is expected to approve plans to expand the World Cup finals from 32 to 48 teams when its decision-making council meets on Tuesday. (SOCCER-FIFA/WORLDCUP (TV, PIX), expect from 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, By Brian Homewood, 400 words)
African Nations Cup
We continue the countdown to the African Nations Cup finals, which begin in Gabon on Saturday, with all the latest news. (SOCCER-NATIONS/COUNTRY, expect throughout)
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Sydney International (to 14)
Top seed Kerber, number two Radwanska in action
SYDNEY - World number one and top seed Angelique Kerber and second-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska take the court after first-round byes at the Sydney International as the players continue their preparations for next week's Australian Open in Melbourne. (TENNIS-WOMEN/SYDNEY, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 400 words)
ATP: Auckland Classic
WTA: Hobart International
All on merit
CYCLING
PALMA, Mallorca - Team Sky riders prepare for the new season at their training camp in Mallorca, although it is in danger of being overshadowed by an ongoing UK Anti-Doping investigation into the team and British Cycling. Team boss Dave Brailsford will hold his pre-season media briefing at the team's camp. (CYCLING-SKY/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)
NBA
Westbrook takes dazzling show to Windy City
Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook, who already has 17 triple-doubles this season, leads the 22-16 Thunder against a Chicago Bulls (19-18) team coming off a morale-boosting overtime victory over Toronto. (BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-OKC/, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
Knicks hope for good home cooking
The New York Knicks are 17-20 overall but take a solid 11-7 home record into their clash with the New Orleans Pelicans, who are 4-13 on the road, one of three games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0500 GMT, 12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
NHL
Caps seek sixth straight win
Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (25-9-5) go for their sixth successive victory when they visit the Montreal Canadiens (25-9-6) in a battle between two teams with almost identical records, one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
(Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.
May 30 Thousands of Huddersfield Town fans packed the streets of the Yorkshire city on Tuesday to celebrate their team's promotion to the Premier League as the players paraded on an open-top bus.