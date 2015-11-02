Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

BASEBALL

Mets, Royals clash in crucial Game Five

NEW YORK - The New York Mets host the Kansas City Royals for Game Five of Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/, expect by 0445 GMT/11:45 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup hailed as biggest and best yet

LONDON - The 2015 Rugby World Cup won by New Zealand was hailed by organisers on Sunday as the biggest, best and most competitive yet. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/, moved, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

SOCCER

MLS Playoffs

The Major League Soccer playoffs enter the conference semi-final stage with the top-seeded FC Dallas facing the Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps taking on the Portland Timbers in the West and New York Red Bulls meeting D.C. United and the Columbus Crew SC facing Montreal Impact in the East. (SOCCER-MLS/PLAYOFFS, expect first take by 0000 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Argentine first division

Boca Juniors win 25th Argentine league title

BUENOS AIRES - Boca Juniors won the Argentine first division championship with a match to spare when they beat Tigre 1-0 at La Bombonera on Sunday. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/CHAMPIONSHIP (UPDATE 1), moved with updates to follow, by Luis Ampuero, 400 words)

- - - -

Champions League previews

Real heavyweights returning for PSG clash

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez has been relying on second-string players to get the club through a mini injury crisis but should have several of his heavyweights back when Paris St Germain visit in the Champions League on Tuesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Sevilla coach writes off Champions League chances

SEVILLE - Sevilla coach Unai Emery has admitted his side have no chance of winning the Champions League and says their priority is to perform well in La Liga so they can secure a lucrative berth in the competition again for next season. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SEVILLA (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Premier League

Tottenham take on bottom club Aston Villa

Tottenham can go fifth in the table if they beat Villa in the Monday night fixture. Villa have managed one win all season while Tottenham are unbeaten in the league since losing on the opening day of the season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-AVL, expect by 2200 GMT / 5 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Mexican Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg wins but Mexico provides the magic

MEXICO CITY - Mercedes and Nico Rosberg were the race winners on Sunday but Mexico provided the magic on an unforgettable return to the Formula One stage after a 23-year absence. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/MEXICO (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v England, third test, Sharjah (to 5)

England on top against Pakistan in Sharjah

England resume on four for no wicket after James Anderson claimed four wickets for the tourists on Sunday when they made a good start to the third and final test in Sharjah by bowling out Pakistan for 234. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect throughout, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v West Indies, 1st ODI, Colombo

Sri Lanka thwart Narine to beat Windies by one wicket

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka paceman Suranga Lakmal took three quick wickets before Tillakaratne Dilshan smashed a 32-ball 59 to lead Sri Lanka to a tense one-wicket win in a rain-curtailed first one-dayer against West Indies on Sunday. (CRICKET-SRI LANKA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NFL

Seahawks visit struggling Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks, seeking to find the form that took them to the Super Bowl last year, face the slumping Dallas Cowboys, who again will be without injured quarterback Tony Romo. (NFL-COWBOYS/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Broncos host Packers

The Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers in a clash between two teams with perfect records in a Sunday night showdown in the Mile High City. (NFL-BRONCOS/, expect by 0530 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

New York City Marathon

Biwott and Keitany win in New York Kenyan sweep

NEW YORK - Stanley Biwott and Mary Keitany ran to a Kenyan sweep of the New York City Marathon titles on Sunday. (ATHLETICS-MARATHON/NEWYORK (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs visit Celtics for matinee

The San Antonio Spurs, with new acquisition LaMarcus Aldridge, start a three-game East Coast swing when they visit the Boston Celtics in a clash between 1-1 teams, in one of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- -

Rockets still trying for first win

The Houston Rockets, off to a disappointing opening in what was expected to be sparkling season, try to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2010 when they visit the Miami Heat, who split their first two games. (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- -

Mavericks, Lakers meet up in Los Angeles

The Southwest Division-leading Dallas Mavericks take on the winless Lakers and Kobe Bryant in a Western Conference clash in Los Angeles. (NBA-LAKERS/, expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canadiens look to remain unbeaten at home

The Montreal Canadiens put their perfect 4-0 start at home on the line when the Eastern Conference leaders face the visiting Winnipeg Jets of the Western Conference in one of the five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

World championships, Glasgow

Uchimura and Biles lock out rivals as they head to Rio

GLASGOW - All-around champions Kohei Uchimura and Simone Biles capped a record-breaking week by each scooping their 10th world titles and, as they head into 2016, they will be overwhelming favourites to repeat their success at the Rio Olympics. (GYMNASTICS-WORLD/(PIX), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

No Shanghai trip for Turkish Open winner Dubuisson

LONDON - Turkish Airlines Open champion Victor Dubuisson is less than pleased that he will be left twiddling his thumbs when the European Tour's money-spinning Final Series continues in China on Thursday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/DUBUISSON, moving at 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 377 words)

- - - -