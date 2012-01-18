Jan 18 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on
Wednesday (times GMT):
- - - -
TENNIS
Australian Open (to 29)
MELBOURNE - Champion Kim Clijsters and the player she beat
in last year's final Li Na rarely got out of first gear while
Roger Federer did not even have to get out of bed to advance to
the third round of the Australian Open. (TENNIS-OPEN/, moving
throughout, pix, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Greg
Stutchbury)
- - - -
NFL
Vernon Davis's reaction to his game-winning catch in the San
Francisco 49ers playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints was
to break down in tears as he ran to the sideline to hug his
coach and celebrate a place in the NFC Championship game.
(NFL-PLAYOFFS/49ERS-DAVIS, moved, by Simon Evans, 500 words)
- -
Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Tim Tebow are all watching
from the sidelines while Tom Brady, the New England Patriots
forgotten quarterback, reminded everyone he is still around and
ready to tackle the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC
Championship game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/PATRIOTS-BRADY, moved, 400
words)
- - - -
NHL
TORONTO - The Ottawa Senators fought back to beat bitter
rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 as sparks flew and the Battle
of Ontario got a little nasty. (NHL-LEAFS/, moved, pix, by Steve
Keating 350 words)
- - - -
NBA
Three-pointers rained down from all directions as the Miami
Heat burnt the San Antonio Spurs 120-98 despite the absence of
All-Star guard Dwyane Wade. (NBA-HEAT/, moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Pakistan v England, first test, Dubai (to 21, 0600)
Pakistan will resume day two on 42-0, 150 runs behind
England's first innings of 192 which was plotted by Saeed
Ajmal's career-best 7-55 in Dubai. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by
0800, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
King's Cup quarter-finals, first legs
Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca (1900)
Real Madrid v Barcelona (2100)
MADRID - Holders Real Madrid host Barcelona, the team they
beat in last year's final, and 2003 winners Real Mallorca play
at Athletic Bilbao, who are bidding for a first Cup triumph in
almost 30 years. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, expect by 2100, pix, by Iain
Rogers, 500 words)
- -
Italian Cup last 16
AC Milan v Novara (2000)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 22)
- - - -