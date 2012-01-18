Jan 18 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT): - - - - TENNIS Australian Open (to 29) MELBOURNE - Champion Kim Clijsters and the player she beat in last year's final Li Na rarely got out of first gear while Roger Federer did not even have to get out of bed to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. (TENNIS-OPEN/, moving throughout, pix, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Greg Stutchbury) - - - - NFL Vernon Davis's reaction to his game-winning catch in the San Francisco 49ers playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints was to break down in tears as he ran to the sideline to hug his coach and celebrate a place in the NFC Championship game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/49ERS-DAVIS, moved, by Simon Evans, 500 words) - - Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Tim Tebow are all watching from the sidelines while Tom Brady, the New England Patriots forgotten quarterback, reminded everyone he is still around and ready to tackle the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday's AFC Championship game. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/PATRIOTS-BRADY, moved, 400 words) - - - - NHL TORONTO - The Ottawa Senators fought back to beat bitter rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 as sparks flew and the Battle of Ontario got a little nasty. (NHL-LEAFS/, moved, pix, by Steve Keating 350 words) - - - - NBA Three-pointers rained down from all directions as the Miami Heat burnt the San Antonio Spurs 120-98 despite the absence of All-Star guard Dwyane Wade. (NBA-HEAT/, moved, pix, 250 words) - - - - CRICKET Pakistan v England, first test, Dubai (to 21, 0600) Pakistan will resume day two on 42-0, 150 runs behind England's first innings of 192 which was plotted by Saeed Ajmal's career-best 7-55 in Dubai. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 0800, 500 words) - - - - SOCCER King's Cup quarter-finals, first legs Athletic Bilbao v Real Mallorca (1900) Real Madrid v Barcelona (2100) MADRID - Holders Real Madrid host Barcelona, the team they beat in last year's final, and 2003 winners Real Mallorca play at Athletic Bilbao, who are bidding for a first Cup triumph in almost 30 years. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, expect by 2100, pix, by Iain Rogers, 500 words) - - Italian Cup last 16 AC Milan v Novara (2000) - - - - GOLF PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 22) - - - -