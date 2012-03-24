March 24 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT): - - - - MOTOR RACING Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang (to 25) SEPANG, Malaysia - Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to turn his practice speed into a second pole position in as many races but the Briton can expect a tough challenge from McLaren team mate Jenson Button as well as Red Bull and Mercedes. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ qualifying starts 0800, pix, by John O'Brien and Abhishek Takle, 400 words) - - - - SOCCER Premier League (1500 unless stated) Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1245) Arsenal v Aston Villa Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers Liverpool v Wigan Athletic Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunderland v QPR Swansea City v Everton Stoke City v Manchester City (1730) LONDON - With leaders Manchester United not playing until Monday, local rivals Manchester City can return to the Premier League summit with victory at Stoke City, while fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur visit Chelsea, who are fifth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 1445, 500 words) - - Serie A AC Milan v AS Roma (1700) Palermo v Udinese (1945) Milan can extend their lead at the top to seven points with Kevin-Prince Boateng set to return from injury. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2200, pix, 400 words) - - La Liga Mallorca v Barcelona (1700) Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (1900) Getafe v Valencia (2100) MADRID - Second-placed Barcelona can close to within three points of leaders Real Madrid with a win at Real Mallorca on Saturday, with Jose Mourinho's men not kicking off until later in the day at home to Real Sociedad. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1900, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words) - - Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated) AC Ajaccio v FC Lorient Stade Brest v AS Nancy Evian Thonon Gaillard v Lille Olympique Lyon v Sochaux Montpellier HSC v St Etienne Nice v Olympique Marseille Valenciennes v Stade Rennes (2000) Montpellier could go top for a day at least with a home victory while Lille can move closer to a Champions League qualifying berth with a win (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2000, pix, 300 words) - - Bundesliga (1430 unless stated) Bayern Munich v Hannover 96 Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim Mainz v Hertha Berlin Freiburg v Kaiserslautern Werder Bremen v Augsburg Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen (1730) - - Dutch championship Copy on merit - - - - GOLF PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Florida (to 25) ORLANDO, Florida - Tiger Woods set himself up for a real shot at his first PGA Tour win in over two years by grabbing a share of the lead after the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, pix, by Simon Evans, 400 words) - - European Tour: Hassan II Trophy, Agadir, Morocco (to 25) Copy on merit - - - - TENNIS ATP/WTA: Sony Ericsson Open, Miami (to April 1) World number one Victoria Azarenka stretched her unbeaten run to 24 matches this year while Venus Williams ousted Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami. (TENNIS-ERICSSON/, moved, pix, 300 words) - - - - NBA LOS ANGELES - Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers (28-19), who sit third in the Western Conference standings, aim for their 20th home win of the regular season when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (21-25) at Staples Center. (NBA-LAKERS/, expect by 0630, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words) - - - - NHL The Buffalo Sabres scored a 4-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading New York Rangers on Friday and are now neck-and-neck with Washington in the race for the eighth and final playoff spot. (NHL-RANGERS/, moved, pix, 250 words) - - - - CRICKET New Zealand v South Africa, third test (to 27) WELLINGTON - South Africa were on a commanding 246-2 at the close of the second day's play against New Zealand in the third and final test on Saturday. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, pix, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words) - - - - CYCLING Tour of Catalunya, Spain (to 25) Copy on merit - - - - RUGBY Super Rugby round five NSW Waratahs v Sharks, Sydney (0435) Canterbury Crusaders v Cheetahs, Christchurch (0635) ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders, Canberra (0840) Bulls v Queensland Reds, Pretoria (1505) Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710) Dan Carter returns as the Crusaders take on the Cheetahs in what is sure to be an emotional first match back in Christchurch since last year's earthquake. The Bulls later take on the Reds in a battle of the last two Super Rugby champions at Loftus Versfeld. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect from 0600, 300 words) - - - -