March 24 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on
Saturday (times GMT):
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang (to 25)
SEPANG, Malaysia - Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to turn his
practice speed into a second pole position in as many races but
the Briton can expect a tough challenge from McLaren team mate
Jenson Button as well as Red Bull and Mercedes. (MOTOR
RACING-PRIX/ qualifying starts 0800, pix, by John O'Brien and
Abhishek Takle, 400 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League (1500 unless stated)
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1245)
Arsenal v Aston Villa
Bolton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers
Liverpool v Wigan Athletic
Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland v QPR
Swansea City v Everton
Stoke City v Manchester City (1730)
LONDON - With leaders Manchester United not playing until
Monday, local rivals Manchester City can return to the Premier
League summit with victory at Stoke City, while fourth-place
Tottenham Hotspur visit Chelsea, who are fifth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/
expect by 1445, 500 words)
- -
Serie A
AC Milan v AS Roma (1700)
Palermo v Udinese (1945)
Milan can extend their lead at the top to seven points with
Kevin-Prince Boateng set to return from injury. (SOCCER-ITALY/,
expect by 2200, pix, 400 words)
- -
La Liga
Mallorca v Barcelona (1700)
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (1900)
Getafe v Valencia (2100)
MADRID - Second-placed Barcelona can close to within three
points of leaders Real Madrid with a win at Real Mallorca on
Saturday, with Jose Mourinho's men not kicking off until later
in the day at home to Real Sociedad. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by
1900, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
- -
Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)
AC Ajaccio v FC Lorient
Stade Brest v AS Nancy
Evian Thonon Gaillard v Lille
Olympique Lyon v Sochaux
Montpellier HSC v St Etienne
Nice v Olympique Marseille
Valenciennes v Stade Rennes (2000)
Montpellier could go top for a day at least with a home
victory while Lille can move closer to a Champions League
qualifying berth with a win (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2000,
pix, 300 words)
- -
Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)
Bayern Munich v Hannover 96
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim
Mainz v Hertha Berlin
Freiburg v Kaiserslautern
Werder Bremen v Augsburg
Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
- -
Dutch championship
Copy on merit
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Florida (to 25)
ORLANDO, Florida - Tiger Woods set himself up for a real
shot at his first PGA Tour win in over two years by grabbing a
share of the lead after the second round of the Arnold Palmer
Invitational. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, pix, by Simon Evans, 400 words)
- -
European Tour: Hassan II Trophy, Agadir, Morocco (to 25)
Copy on merit
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Sony Ericsson Open, Miami (to April 1)
World number one Victoria Azarenka stretched her unbeaten
run to 24 matches this year while Venus Williams ousted
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at the Sony Ericsson Open in
Miami. (TENNIS-ERICSSON/, moved, pix, 300 words)
- - - -
NBA
LOS ANGELES - Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers
(28-19), who sit third in the Western Conference standings, aim
for their 20th home win of the regular season when they host the
Portland Trail Blazers (21-25) at Staples Center. (NBA-LAKERS/,
expect by 0630, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)
- - - -
NHL
The Buffalo Sabres scored a 4-1 win over the Eastern
Conference-leading New York Rangers on Friday and are now
neck-and-neck with Washington in the race for the eighth and
final playoff spot. (NHL-RANGERS/, moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
New Zealand v South Africa, third test (to 27)
WELLINGTON - South Africa were on a commanding 246-2 at the
close of the second day's play against New Zealand in the third
and final test on Saturday. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, pix, by
Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour of Catalunya, Spain (to 25)
Copy on merit
- - - -
RUGBY
Super Rugby round five
NSW Waratahs v Sharks, Sydney (0435)
Canterbury Crusaders v Cheetahs, Christchurch (0635)
ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders, Canberra (0840)
Bulls v Queensland Reds, Pretoria (1505)
Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710)
Dan Carter returns as the Crusaders take on the Cheetahs in
what is sure to be an emotional first match back in Christchurch
since last year's earthquake. The Bulls later take on the Reds
in a battle of the last two Super Rugby champions at Loftus
Versfeld. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect from 0600, 300 words)
- - - -