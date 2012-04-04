April 4 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on
Wednesday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League quarter-finals, second legs (1845)
LONDON - Holders Barcelona and Bayern Munich reached the
Champions League semi-finals with home wins over AC Milan and
Olympique Marseille respectively on Tuesday when Lionel Messi
broke another record with his 13th and 14th goals of this
season's competition. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, moved, 400 words)
- -
Champions League quarter-finals, second legs (1845)
Chelsea (1) v Benfica (0)
Real Madrid (3) v APOEL Nicosia (0)
Chelsea and Real Madrid take away-goal advantages into the
second legs of their quarter-finals and will hope to set up
semi-finals against Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.
(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 2045, pix, 500 words)
We will have individual reports plus sidebars on merit.
- - - -
GOLF
AUGUSTA, Georgia - Defending champion Charl Schwartzel of
South Africa, four-times winner Tiger Woods, British world
number one Luke Donald and the rest of the game's leading
players complete their preparations for this week's Masters, the
opening major of the year at Augusta National. (GOLF-MASTERS/,
expect first story by 1900, pix, tv, by Mark Lamport-Stokes,
Julian Linden and Simon Evans, 450 words)
- - - -
NBA
LeBron James delivered a season-high 41 points in the
absence of injured sidekick Dwyane Wade as the Miami Heat
clinched a playoff berth with their 99-93 victory over the
visiting Philadelphia 76ers. (NBA-WRAPUP/, moved, pix, 250
words)
- - - -
NHL
A gutsy rally maintained Buffalo's playoff push as the
Sabres twice overcame daunting deficits to outlast the Toronto
Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime and move level on points with
eighth-placed Washington. (NHL-WRAPUP/, moved, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v England, second test, Colombo
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka resume day two on 238 for six against
England, who need a win in the second and final test to avoid
another series loss in 2012 and to stay world ranked number one.
(CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 0700, pix, 300 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
World track championships, Melbourne (to 8)
MELBOURNE - World champions Australia will bid for a third
straight title in the men's 4,000 metres pursuit as the last
major track cycling event before the London Games gets under way
at the Hisense Arena. Austalia's Anna Meares and Kaarle
McCulloch will also defend their women's team sprint crown.
(CYCLING-WORLD/, expect by 1200, pix, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)
- -
Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 7)
Copy on merit
- - - -
OLYMPICS
BOXING
NEW DELHI - Vikas Krishan Yadav would probably not pay to
watch himself in the ring but the Indian boxer remains committed
to his tried and tested "boring" style to win a medal in London
Olympics. (OLYMPICS-INDIA/BOXING (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900, by
Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
WTA: Andalucia Tennis Championships, Marbella, Spain (to 8)
Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 8)
Copy on merit
- - - -