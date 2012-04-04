April 4 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League quarter-finals, second legs (1845)

LONDON - Holders Barcelona and Bayern Munich reached the Champions League semi-finals with home wins over AC Milan and Olympique Marseille respectively on Tuesday when Lionel Messi broke another record with his 13th and 14th goals of this season's competition. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, moved, 400 words)

- -

Chelsea (1) v Benfica (0)

Real Madrid (3) v APOEL Nicosia (0)

Chelsea and Real Madrid take away-goal advantages into the second legs of their quarter-finals and will hope to set up semi-finals against Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 2045, pix, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Defending champion Charl Schwartzel of South Africa, four-times winner Tiger Woods, British world number one Luke Donald and the rest of the game's leading players complete their preparations for this week's Masters, the opening major of the year at Augusta National. (GOLF-MASTERS/, expect first story by 1900, pix, tv, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, Julian Linden and Simon Evans, 450 words)

- - - -

NBA

LeBron James delivered a season-high 41 points in the absence of injured sidekick Dwyane Wade as the Miami Heat clinched a playoff berth with their 99-93 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers. (NBA-WRAPUP/, moved, pix, 250 words)

- - - -

NHL

A gutsy rally maintained Buffalo's playoff push as the Sabres twice overcame daunting deficits to outlast the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime and move level on points with eighth-placed Washington. (NHL-WRAPUP/, moved, pix, 250 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v England, second test, Colombo

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka resume day two on 238 for six against England, who need a win in the second and final test to avoid another series loss in 2012 and to stay world ranked number one. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, expect by 0700, pix, 300 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

World track championships, Melbourne (to 8)

MELBOURNE - World champions Australia will bid for a third straight title in the men's 4,000 metres pursuit as the last major track cycling event before the London Games gets under way at the Hisense Arena. Austalia's Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch will also defend their women's team sprint crown. (CYCLING-WORLD/, expect by 1200, pix, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- -

Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 7)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

BOXING

NEW DELHI - Vikas Krishan Yadav would probably not pay to watch himself in the ring but the Indian boxer remains committed to his tried and tested "boring" style to win a medal in London Olympics. (OLYMPICS-INDIA/BOXING (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900, by Amlan Chakraborty, 450 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: Andalucia Tennis Championships, Marbella, Spain (to 8)

Family Circle Cup, Charleston, U.S. (to 8)

