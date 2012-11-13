Reuters sports schedule at 0600 Tuesday (times GMT): - - - - TENNIS LONDON - Serbia's Novak Djokovic cemented his place as the world's best tennis player when he dethroned champion Roger Federer in an enthralling showdown at the ATP World Tour Finals, grinding down the Swiss to take the title 7-6 7-5. (TENNIS-MEN/FINALS, moved, pix by Martyn Herman, 500 words) - - - - NFL The Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to rely on their defense to eke out a hard-fought 16-13 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs after the home team lost talismanic quarterback Ben Roethlisberger through injury. (NFL-STEELERS/, moved, pix, 450 words) - - - - CRICKET Australia v South Africa First test, Brisbane (to 13) BRISBANE - South Africa came through an uncomfortable session for the loss of just two wickets to move just one run behind Australia at 114 for three at tea on the final day, leaving the first test looking destined for a draw. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved, pix, tv, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words) - - Bangladesh v West Indies, first test, Dhaka (to 17) DHAKA - West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, 300 words, by Azad Majumder) - - AHMEDABAD - Both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virender Sehwag played down the notion but revenge will be very much on India's mind when they take on England in a four-test series starting at Ahmedabad on Thursday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/PREVIEW, expect by 1000, by Sudipto Ganguly, 650 words) We will also move a series factbox (CRICKET-ENGLAND/FACTBOX). - - - - NBA Al Jefferson's game-tying baskets twice kept the Jazz in the game before Paul Millsap capitalised on the reprieves by powering Utah to a triple-overtime 140-133 victory over the Toronto Raptors. (NBA-JAZZ/, moved, 300 words) - - - - SOCCER RIO DE JANIERO - Fluminense's Brazilian title-clinching victory at the weekend reflected their performances throughout the championship - pressure from opponents, superb saves by goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri and a late winning goal from captain Fred. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/FLUMINENSE, moved, by Pedro Fonseca, 500 words) - - We will have spot news on merit ahead of Wednesday's friendly internationals. (Asia duty editor: John O'Brien)