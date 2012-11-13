Reuters sports schedule at 0600 Tuesday (times GMT):
- - - -
TENNIS
LONDON - Serbia's Novak Djokovic cemented his place as the
world's best tennis player when he dethroned champion Roger
Federer in an enthralling showdown at the ATP World Tour Finals,
grinding down the Swiss to take the title 7-6 7-5.
(TENNIS-MEN/FINALS)
- - - -
NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to rely on their defense
to eke out a hard-fought 16-13 overtime victory over the Kansas
City Chiefs after the home team lost talismanic quarterback Ben
(NFL-STEELERS/)
words)
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v South Africa
First test, Brisbane (to 13)
BRISBANE - South Africa came through an uncomfortable
session for the loss of just two wickets to move just one run
behind Australia at 114 for three at tea on the final day,
leaving the first test looking destined for a draw.
(CRICKET-SAFRICA/)
- -
Bangladesh v West Indies, first test, Dhaka (to 17)
DHAKA - West Indies captain Darren Sammy won the toss and
elected to bat in the first test against Bangladesh at the
(CRICKET-WINDIES/)
Azad Majumder)
- -
AHMEDABAD - Both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virender Sehwag
played down the notion but revenge will be very much on India's
mind when they take on England in a four-test series starting at
Ahmedabad on Thursday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/PREVIEW, expect by 1000,
by Sudipto Ganguly, 650 words)
We will also move a series factbox
(CRICKET-ENGLAND/FACTBOX).
- - - -
NBA
Al Jefferson's game-tying baskets twice kept the Jazz in the
game before Paul Millsap capitalised on the reprieves by
powering Utah to a triple-overtime 140-133 victory over the
(NBA-JAZZ/)
- - - -
SOCCER
RIO DE JANIERO - Fluminense's Brazilian title-clinching
victory at the weekend reflected their performances throughout
the championship - pressure from opponents, superb saves by
goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri and a late winning goal from captain
Fred.
words)
- -
We will have spot news on merit ahead of Wednesday's
friendly internationals.
