Reuters sports schedule at 0600 on Wednesday (times GMT):
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v South Africa
BRISBANE - South Africa's celebrated pace attack took a
hammering in the first test against Australia and has much to
prove in next week's second but batsman Hashim Amla still
believes it is the best in the world. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moving
at 0601, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)
- -
BRISBANE - Australia move on to the second test against
South Africa charged with renewed belief that they can win the
three-match series but coach Mickey Arthur has warned his team
they cannot afford another slow start.
(CRICKET-SAFRICA/AUSTRALIA, moving at 0601, by Nick Mulvenney,
600 words)
- -
Bangladesh v West Indies, first test, Dhaka (to 17)
DHAKA - West Indies resume on 361-4 against Bangladesh on
the second day of the first test after Kieran Powell and
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (123 not out) struck centuries on
Tuesday. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, by Azad Majumder, 400 words)
- -
AHMEDABAD - We will bring you all the latest news ahead of
the first of four tests between India and England starting on
Thursday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, by Sudipto Ganguly)
- - - -
NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers, who pulled off a major surprise by
hiring Mike D'Antoni as their new head coach ahead of Phil
Jackson, lost 84-82 to the San Antonio Spurs at the Staples
Center. (NBA-LAKERS/, moving soon, pix, by Jahmal Corner, 400
words)
- - - -
GOLF
Australian Masters (from 15)
MELBOURNE - A winless season marked by one of the most
spectacular major tournament meltdowns in the modern era has
left Adam Scott desperate for success at this week's Australian
Masters, where home crowds have rueful memories of famous
near-misses. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/SCOTT, moved, by Ian Ransom, 550
words)
We will also move a preview of the A$1 million tournament at
Kingston Heath (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0600, by
Ian Ransom, 500 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
2014 World Cup qualifiers
UEFA
Montenegro v San Marino (1600)
Northern Ireland v Azerbaijan (1845)
We will have individual match reports on the night's two
World Cup qualifiers on the road to the finals in Brazil.
- -
AFC
Oman v Japan (1130)
Iraq v Jordan (1300)
Qatar v Lebanon (1445)
Iran v Uzbekistan (1630)
Japan can put themselves within touching distance of
becoming the first Asian side through to the World Cup final
while Iran can jump to the top of Group B if they avoid defeat
at home to injury-hit Uzbekistan. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA, expect
throughout, pix, by Alastair Himmer and Patrick Johnston, 400
words)
- - - -
Friendly internationals (selected matches)
Brazil v Colombia
Italy v France
Netherlands v Germany
Panama v Spain
Russia v United States
Saudi Arabia v Argentina
Sweden v England
LONDON - Brazil meet Colombia in the most enticing of about
50 friendly internationals while familiar European rivals, such
as Netherlands-Germany, Italy-France and Sweden-England, clash
and world and European champions Spain visit Panama.
(SOCCER-FRIENDLIES/ (WRAPUP 1), pix, by Mike Collett, 800 words)
We will have extensive coverage of all the night's
international soccer with individual match reports on the main
games plus quotes, sidebars and full results summaries.
- - - -
SPORTS FEATURE
SINGAPORE - China lies at the heart of global expansion
plans for many of the world's biggest sports organizations, but
whether it's the search for a new superstar or selling caps to
1.3 billion people, cracking the Chinese market is a whole new
ball game. (SPORT/CHINA (FEATURE) expect by 1200, pix, by Peter
Rutherford, 900 words)
(Duty editor: John O'Brien)