Reuters sports schedule at 0600 on Wednesday (times GMT): - - - - CRICKET Australia v South Africa BRISBANE - South Africa's celebrated pace attack took a hammering in the first test against Australia and has much to prove in next week's second but batsman Hashim Amla still believes it is the best in the world. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moving at 0601, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words) - - BRISBANE - Australia move on to the second test against South Africa charged with renewed belief that they can win the three-match series but coach Mickey Arthur has warned his team they cannot afford another slow start. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/AUSTRALIA, moving at 0601, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words) - - Bangladesh v West Indies, first test, Dhaka (to 17) DHAKA - West Indies resume on 361-4 against Bangladesh on the second day of the first test after Kieran Powell and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (123 not out) struck centuries on Tuesday. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, by Azad Majumder, 400 words) - - AHMEDABAD - We will bring you all the latest news ahead of the first of four tests between India and England starting on Thursday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, by Sudipto Ganguly) - - - - NBA The Los Angeles Lakers, who pulled off a major surprise by hiring Mike D'Antoni as their new head coach ahead of Phil Jackson, lost 84-82 to the San Antonio Spurs at the Staples Center. (NBA-LAKERS/, moving soon, pix, by Jahmal Corner, 400 words) - - - - GOLF Australian Masters (from 15) MELBOURNE - A winless season marked by one of the most spectacular major tournament meltdowns in the modern era has left Adam Scott desperate for success at this week's Australian Masters, where home crowds have rueful memories of famous near-misses. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/SCOTT, moved, by Ian Ransom, 550 words) We will also move a preview of the A$1 million tournament at Kingston Heath (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0600, by Ian Ransom, 500 words) - - - - SOCCER 2014 World Cup qualifiers UEFA Montenegro v San Marino (1600) Northern Ireland v Azerbaijan (1845) We will have individual match reports on the night's two World Cup qualifiers on the road to the finals in Brazil. - - AFC Oman v Japan (1130) Iraq v Jordan (1300) Qatar v Lebanon (1445) Iran v Uzbekistan (1630) Japan can put themselves within touching distance of becoming the first Asian side through to the World Cup final while Iran can jump to the top of Group B if they avoid defeat at home to injury-hit Uzbekistan. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA, expect throughout, pix, by Alastair Himmer and Patrick Johnston, 400 words) - - - - Friendly internationals (selected matches) Brazil v Colombia Italy v France Netherlands v Germany Panama v Spain Russia v United States Saudi Arabia v Argentina Sweden v England LONDON - Brazil meet Colombia in the most enticing of about 50 friendly internationals while familiar European rivals, such as Netherlands-Germany, Italy-France and Sweden-England, clash and world and European champions Spain visit Panama. (SOCCER-FRIENDLIES/ (WRAPUP 1), pix, by Mike Collett, 800 words) We will have extensive coverage of all the night's international soccer with individual match reports on the main games plus quotes, sidebars and full results summaries. - - - - SPORTS FEATURE SINGAPORE - China lies at the heart of global expansion plans for many of the world's biggest sports organizations, but whether it's the search for a new superstar or selling caps to 1.3 billion people, cracking the Chinese market is a whole new ball game. (SPORT/CHINA (FEATURE) expect by 1200, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 900 words) (Duty editor: John O'Brien)