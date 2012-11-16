Reuters sports schedule at 0600 on Friday (times GMT):
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v South Africa
MELBOURNE - Australia have named Shane Watson in a 13-man
squad for the second test against South Africa in Adelaide next
week, but said it was too early to guarantee the allrounder's
selection as he recovers from a calf
strain.(CRICKET-SAFRICA/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Ian Ransom, 400
words)
- -
Bangladesh v West Indies, first test, Dhaka (to 17)
DHAKA - Bangladesh were all out for 556 runs in their first
innings in reply to West Indies' 527-4 declared on the fourth
day of the first test at the Sher-e-Bangla National
Stadium.(CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1200, by Azad Majumder, 400
words)
- -
India v England, first test, Ahmedabad (to 19)
Reuters coverage of the India-England series is suspended as
a direct result of a policy decision by the Board of Control for
Cricket in India (BCCI) to exclude news agencies working only in
the photographic medium from covering its events.
- - - -
GOLF
Australian Masters, Melbourne (to 18)
MELBOURNE - Briton and holder Ian Poulter starts the second
round at Kingston Heath two shots behind unheralded leader
Matthew Guyatt of Australia. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0630,
by Ian Ransom, 400 words)
- -
Hong Kong Open, Fanling (to 18)
FANLING, Hong Kong - World number one and defending champion
Rory McIlroy was set to miss the cut at the Hong Kong Open on
Friday after suffering a nightmare with his putter.
(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, moved, pix, 300 words)
- -
South African Open, Ekurhuleni (to 18)
Copy on merit
- - - -
TENNIS
Davis Cup World Group final, Czech Republic v Spain, Prague
(to 18)
PRAGUE - World number five David Ferrer, in the form of his
life throughout 2012, will start Spain's bid for a fourth Davis
Cup title when he opens this year's final against Radek Stepanek
of the Czech Republic. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 1800, pix, by
Jason Hovet, 500 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
International match
Wales v Samoa, Millennium Stadium (1930)
CARDIFF - Six Nations champions Wales look to get back to
winning ways after defeat to Argentina last weekend when they
play Pacific Islanders Samoa. (RUGBY-WALES/, expect by 2130, 300
words)
- - - -
SOCCER
Ligue 1
FC Lorient v Lille (1945)
Lille, in seventh, can go level on points with leaders Paris
St Germain with a win away to 11th-placed FC Lorient.
(SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2145, 300 words)
- - - -
NFL
Miami Dolphins' rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw two
late interceptions as the Buffalo Bills held on for a 19-14 win
in the AFC East divisional clash on Thursday. (NFL-BILLS/,
moved, by Simon Evans, 350 words).
- -
Rookie quarterback Andrew Luck, the number one pick in this
year's draft, comes up against Tom Brady and the New England
Patriots in Week 11 of the NFL while the Pittsburgh Steelers,
without their injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, take on
the Baltimore Ravens in their AFC North divisional clash.
(NFL/(PREVIEW), expect by 1600, by Simon Evans, 500 words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Formula One, U.S. Grand Prix
AUSTIN, Texas - Drivers, including title contenders
Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso, get their first chance to
test out the new $400 million Circuit of the Americas in opening
practise for the U.S. Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, expect by
2300, pix, by Steve Keating, 500 words)
- - - -
