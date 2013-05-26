Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Rosberg on pole for Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

MONACO - Nico Rosberg can become the first son of a Monaco Grand Prix winner to win the season's most glamorous race as the German starts on pole position with Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton alongside. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1430 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

Indy 500 build-up

Girl power now part of Indy 500 while Formula One waits

INDIANAPOLIS - While Formula One waits for a woman to appear on the starting grid, women drivers long ago stopped being a curiosity at the Indy 500 with four vying for the chequered flag on Sunday for what is known as the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing'. (MOTOR RACING-INDY/WOMEN (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to June 9)

Federer highlights opening day in Paris

PARIS - Second seed Roger Federer is the main attraction on the opening day of the French Open as the Swiss 2009 champion plays qualifier Pablo Carreno Busta on Court Philippe Chatrier.(TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

SOCCER

Champions League final, Wembley

Bayern win Champions League with last-gasp Robben goal

LONDON - A brilliant Franco-Dutch move involving Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben in the final minutes settled a memorable all-German Champions League final as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at Wembley. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 850 words)

See also BAYERN (ANALYSIS), ROBBEN, HEYNCKES, BAYERN-LEWANDOWSKI, KLOPP, STATS, QUOTES (FACTBOX), WINNERS

Brazil's Neymar opts for Barcelona move

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's gifted World Cup hope Neymar is moving to Spanish champions Barcelona and the striker will sign a five-year contract on Monday. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/NEYMAR, moved, by Pedro Fonseca, 600 words)

La Liga (1800 unless stated)

Athletic Bilbao v Levante

Atletico Madrid v Real Mallorca

Getafe v Rayo Vallecano

Malaga v Deportivo Coruna

Osasuna v Sevilla

Espanyol v Barcelona

Real Betis v Real Zaragoza

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid

Real Valladolid v Celta Vigo

Valencia v Granada CF

MADRID - Champions Barcelona visit local rivals Espanyol knowing they have to win this weekend and at home to Malaga on June 1 to match Real Madrid's record La Liga mark of 100 points achieved last season. (SOCCER-SPAIN (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)

Ligue 1 season ends (1900 unless stated)

Ajaccio v Nice

FC Lorient v Paris St Germain

Girondins Bordeaux v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Lille v St Etienne

Olympique Lyon v Stade Rennes

Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims

Bastia v Sochaux

Stade Brest v AS Nancy

Toulouse v Montpellier HSC

Valenciennes v ES Troyes AC

Final Champions League spot up for grabs in France

PARIS - Olympique Lyon must beat Stade Rennes to guarantee third place and a Champions League qualifying spot knowing any slip could let in St Etienne who visit Lille with a better goal difference needing to make up a two-point gap. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 500 words)

Italian Cup final

AS Roma v Lazio (1600 GMT)

Rome the focal point for Italian Cup final

ROME - The Eternal City is awash with excitement and the threat of all too familiar fan violence as the first all-Roman Cup final between AS Roma and Lazio takes place at the Olympic Stadium. (SOCCER-ITALY/CUP (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 400 words)

Scottish Cup final

Hibernian v Celtic, Hampden Park (1400)

Celtic aim for first double in six years

Scottish Premier League champions Celtic bid for their first domestic double since 2007 when they take on a Hibernian side who last won the Scottish Cup 111 years ago, having since lost nine finals including four to Saturday's opponents. (SOCCER-SCOTLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 400 words)

Dutch Championship Europa League playoff, second leg

Utrecht (2) v Twente Enschede (0) (1030)

Belgian championship Europa League playoff, second leg

Standard Liege (0) v Ghent (1) (1230)

GOLF

European Tour: PGA Championship, Wentworth, England (to 26)

Spain's Canizares takes one-shot lead into final round

VIRGINIA WATER, England - Spain's Alejandro Canizares, in his first outing since being diagnosed with viral meningitis at the start of the month, takes a one-stroke lead over former world number one Lee Westwood into the final round at Wentworth. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

India's Singh bids for U.S. Open spot in final qualifying

VIRGINIA WATER, England - India's Jeev Milkha Singh, a four-times winner on the European Tour, bids to win a place in next month's U.S. Open in final qualifying at Walton Heath on Monday before having an operation on a long-standing finger injury on Tuesday. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/SINGH (INTERVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

PGA Tour:

Crowne Plaza Invitational (to 26) Fort Worth, Texas

Kuchar takes one-shot lead into final round at Colonial

American Matt Kuchar put the finishing touches on his impressive rain-hit second round and then maintained a one-shot lead after the third round of the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 300 words)

Champions Tour:

Senior PGA Championship (to 26) St Louis, Missouri

Perry moves clear in quest for first major victory

American Kenny Perry is one round away from claiming his first major championship after taking a two-shot lead after the third round of the Senior PGA Championship in St Louis. (GOLF-SENIOR/, moved, 300 words)

NBA

Spurs comeback pushes Grizzlies to the brink

The San Antonio Spurs are just one win away from the NBA Finals after coming back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-93 in overtime. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/GRIZZLIES (PIX), moved, 200 words)

NHL

Bruins beat Rangers to march on to East final

The Boston Bruins booked a place in the National Hockey League Eastern Conference Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins after clinching their series against the New York Rangers with a 3-1 win in Game Five. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BRUINS (PIX), moved, 250 words)

Blackhawks clip Wings to remain alive in series

Jonathan Toews broke his playoff goal drought as the Chicago Blackhawks staved off elimination with a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in Game Five of the National Hockey League Western Conference semi-finals. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLACKHAWKS (PIX), moved, 250 words)

CRICKET

England v New Zealand, second test, Headingley

England well-placed to push on against New Zealand

LEEDS, England - England will look to push on towards 400 on Sunday after Joe Root hit a century to lead the hosts to 337 for seven on the second day. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/ (PIX), updates throughout from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Justin Palmer)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to 26)

Italy's Nibali poised to win Giro

RIESE PIO X, Italy - Overall leader Vincenzo Nibali of Italy is set to win the Giro heading into the final, completely flat, stage 21, which is 197 km from Riese Pio X to Brescia. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 400 words)

