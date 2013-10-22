Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845 GMT)

Group E

Steaua Bucharest v Basel

Schalke 04 v Chelsea

Group F

Arsenal v Borussia Dortmund

Olympique Marseille v Napoli

Group G

Porto v Zenit St Petersburg

Austria Vienna v Atletico Madrid

Group H

Celtic v Ajax Amsterdam

AC Milan v Barcelona

Barca away to Milan, Arsenal host Dortmund

LONDON - Arsenal look to maintain their red-hot start with a home match against Borussia Dortmund while Barcelona travel to Milan and Atletico Madrid are in Vienna. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Champions League previews

Deja vu as Milan face Barcelona and an injury crisis

AC Milan's form has been erratic this season with only three wins in eight Serie A matches, and the injuries have continued to pile up. On Tuesday, they will be hoping to vary the routine by beating Barcelona in their Champions League group. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/MILAN (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

- -

Schalke rely on Boateng and youth against Chelsea

BERLIN - Schalke 04 are hoping new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng as well as teenagers Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer can power the Germans past Chelsea on Tuesday as they look for their third win in three games in their Champions League group. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SCHALKE (PREVIEW), moved, 500 words)

- -

Ferguson to release new autobiography

LONDON - Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson's eagerly-awaited autobiography is launched. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/FERGUSON, expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 500 words)

- -

MELBOURNE - World Cup-bound Australia could shortly have a new coach with FFA officials in talks with Ange Postecoglou and his A-League club Melbourne Victory about the vacant Socceroos' coaching job. (SOCCER-AUSTALIA/COACH, moved, 300 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Bangladesh v New Zealand, second test, Mirpur (to 25)

New Zealand look for quick wickets on day two

Bangladesh resume their first innings on 228 for five on the second day after opener Tamim Iqbal made 95 on Monday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Red Sox and Cardinals prepare for World Series

The Boston Red Sox and the St Louis Cardinals, two of Major League Baseball's most successful and adored teams, will meet in a World Series that has all the makings of a classic. The best-of-seven series starts at Fenway Park on Wednesday. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PREVIEW, PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 800 words)

- - -

Dejected Dodgers eye 2014 with confidence

LOS ANGELES - It was a case of so near and yet so far for the Los Angeles Dodgers after they fell one step shy of the World Series although they are bound to approach the 2014 campaign brimful of confidence. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/2014, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 750 words)

- - - -

NFL

Giants earn first win of season

The New York Giants ended their worst start to a season in almost 40 years with a 23-7 triumph over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. (NFL-GIANTS/ (PIX), moved, 300 words)

- - - -

NHL

Avalanche hand Penguins first home loss

Despite taking just 14 shots, the Colorado Avalanche emerged with a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, fresh out of the penalty box, scored the game-winner at 5:26 of the second period. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

