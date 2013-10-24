Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

BASEBALL

Red Sox on top as Cards fold in World Series opener

BOSTON - The Boston Red Sox took advantage of sloppy St Louis Cardinals fielding with superb pitching and timely hitting to run away with the World Series opener 8-1 at a chilly Fenway Park. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/, moved, by Larry Fine and Julian Linden, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

Indian Formula One Grand Prix

GREATER NOIDA, India - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel is the centre of attention ahead of a weekend almost certain to bring him a fourth successive title. We will have stories from around the F1 paddock. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin and Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

SOCCER

Champions League

LONDON - Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo come face-to-face next month when Sweden meet Portugal in a World Cup playoff and they sharpened their claws with six goals between them on a thrilling night of Champions League action. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 800 words)

2014 World Cup

Big job for Australia's Postecoglou ahead of Brazil

SYDNEY - Australia went for home-grown when they appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new coach on Wednesday but no amount of flag waving can disguise the enormity of the task that faces him in the eight months before the World Cup. (SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/POSTECOGLOU, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

NHL

Lucic, Krug help Bruins blunt Sabres

Milan Lucic and Torey Krug each scored twice to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Retired Ponting still yearns for heat of Ashes battle

MELBOURNE - Ricky Ponting has no regrets about retiring from international cricket a year ago but concedes a part of him would love to battle England again in cricket's longest rivalry (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/PONTING (INTERVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 650 words)

Pakistan v South Africa, second test, Dubai (to 27)

South Africa look to build large lead

South Africa resume on 128-3, with captain Graeme Smith unbeaten on 67, looking to build a substantial first innings lead on the second day after bowling Pakistan out for 99 in their first innings. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect from 0800 GMT/4 AM ET)

Bangladesh v New Zealand, second test, Mirpur (to 25)

Anderson ton gives New Zealand lead over Bangladesh

Corey Anderson smashed his first test century as New Zealand reached 419 for eight against Bangladesh to take a first innings lead of 137 on the third day of the second and final test in Dhaka. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

WTA Championships, Istanbul (to 27)

Williams faces Kvitova, Jankovic meets Li Na

ISTANBUL - World number one Serena Williams takes on Petra Kvitova looking to win her third round-robin match and reach the semi-final. Jelena Jankovic looks to back up her win over Victoria Azarenka when she faces Li Na. (TENNIS-WTA/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Ece Toksabay, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Mickelson headlines PGA Tour field in Malaysia

British Open champion Phil Mickelson headlines a 78-man field at the PGA Tour's $7 million CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (GOLF-PGA/ expect by 0900 GMT/ 4 AM ET, 400 words).

European Tour

BMW Masters, Shanghai (to 27)

McIlroy looks to end trophy drought in China

Rory McIlroy is one of four former world number one's in the European Tour field in China for the BMW Masters at the Lake Malaren Golf Club. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)