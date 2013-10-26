Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Indian Grand Prix, New Delhi (to 27)

Vettel favourite for another Indian pole

GREATER NOIDA, India - Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel is the only driver to have started the Indian Grand Prix on pole position and he intends to keep it that way in qualifying for a race almost certain to bring him a fourth successive Formula One title. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin and Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

SOCCER

La Liga

Elche v Granada CF (1800)

Barcelona v Real Madrid (1600)

Levante v Espanyol (2000)

Malaga v Celta Vigo (1400)

Barcelona, Real Madrid lock horns in 167th La Liga 'Clasico'

MADRID - Real Madrid can move level with unbeaten champions Barcelona on 25 points with a win at their bitter rivals' Nou Camp stadium in the 167th La Liga meeting between the Spanish giants. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1145)

Aston Villa v Everton

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester United v Stoke City

Norwich City v Cardiff City

Southampton v Fulham (1630)

Leaders Arsenal cross London to visit managerless Palace

LONDON - Leaders Arsenal visit struggling Crystal Palace, who parted company with manager Ian Holloway on Wednesday, while Liverpool host West Bromwich Albion and flagging champions Manchester United welcome Stoke City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1345 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin

Schalke 04 v Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen v FC Augsburg

Hanover 96 v Hoffenheim

Mainz v Eintracht Braunschweig

VfL Wolfsburg v Werder Bremen (1630)

Dortmund visit Schalke in derby, Bayern host Hertha

BERLIN - Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 battle it out in the Ruhr valley derby as they bid to stay close to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich who host promoted Hertha Berlin. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 450 words)

Serie A

Sampdoria v Atalanta Bergamo (1600)

Inter Milan v Verona (1845)

Former Inter stalwart returns with surprise package Verona

MILAN - Former Inter Milan player Andrea Mandorlini, who won the league title with the club in 1989, returns to the San Siro as coach of surprise package Hellas Verona who are in fourth spot, one point and one place above their hosts. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 500 words)

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims (1500)

Bastia v Nice

En Avant Guingamp v Ajaccio

FC Lorient v Sochaux

Toulouse v Stade Rennes

Valenciennes v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC

Dutch Championship (1745 unless stated)

ADO Den Haag v Twente Enschede (1645)

SC Cambuur v Utrecht

NAC Breda v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

Ajax Amsterdam v RKC Waalwijk (1845)

Leaders Twente visit Den Haag wary of chasing pack

AMSTERDAM - Leaders Twente Enschede visit ADO Den Haag knowing anything less than a win could see them toppled this weekend by any of the three teams in the chasing pack who are a point behind including Ajax who host RKC Waalwijk in the late game. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 350 words)

AFC Champions League final, first leg

FC Seoul at home in first leg against Lippi's Guangzhou

FC Seoul will have the advantage of playing the home leg first against Marcello Lippi's Guangzhou Evergrande as both clubs seek to win the tournament for the first time. (SOCCER-ASIA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)

BASEBALL

Matheny draws on life's lessons in role as Cardinals manager

BOSTON - As a former catcher, St Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny has had to deal with plenty of curveballs in his day, not only in Major League Baseball but also in life. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/MATHENY (PIX), moved, by Julian Linden, 600 words)

NHL

Islanders rally to deal Penguins second straight defeat

The New York Islanders defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on the strength of three third-period goals in the first meeting between the teams since their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series last spring. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

WTA Championships, Istanbul (to 27)

Holder Williams plays Jankovic, Li meets Kvitova in semis

ISTANBUL - Top seed and defending champion Serena Williams faces Serbia's Jelena Jankovic while China's Li Na takes on Czech Petra Kvitova in the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Championships. (TENNIS-WTA/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/ 12 PM ET, by Ece Toksabay, 350 words)

ATP: Swiss Indoors, Basel (to 28)

Federer plays Pospisil with eye on World Tour Finals

Third seed Roger Federer faces promising Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the Basel Open semi-finals knowing a sixth title at his hometown tournament would guarantee the Swiss a place in the season-ending ATP World Tour finals. (TENNIS-BASEL/, 350 words)

ATP: Valencia Open, Spain (to 28)

Copy on merit

CRICKET

South Africa v Pakistan second test, Dubai (to 27)

South Africa on cusp of test win

South Africa still need six wickets to bowl out Pakistan in search of a win to level the two-match series amid controversy of ball-tampering allegations. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect from 0830 GMT/2:30 AM ET, 350 words)

RUGBY

Jewel in NZ rugby's crown facing uncertain future

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's provincial rugby competition, considered the jewel in the rugby-mad country's crown for its development pathways, reaches its climax though its future is still uncertain. (RUGBY-ZEALAND/PROVINCIAL, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 900 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Bradley leads fellow American Moore by four shots

Former U.S. PGA champion Keegan Bradley takes a four-shot lead into the third round over compatriot Ryan Moore with local hope Kiradech Aphibarnrat sharing third a further stroke back on eight-under with American Chris Stroud. (GOLF-PGA/, 350 words)

European Tour

BMW Masters, Shanghai (to 27)

American Guthrie four strokes clear in Shanghai

American Luke Guthrie holds a four-shot lead heading into the third round ahead of a chasing pack of six including Paul Casey among four Britons plus Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee and Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, 350 words)

RALLYING

Rally of Spain (to 27)

Copy on merit

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Japanese Grand Prix, Motegi (to 27)

MotoGP: Japanese Grand Prix, Motegi (to 27)