Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

BASEBALL

Boston win Game Four to tie World Series

ST LOUIS - A three-run home run by unexpected starter Jonny Gomes lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals that tied the best-of-seven World Series 2-2. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Chiefs remain unbeaten, Pats beat Dolphins

The Detroit Lions scored a dramatic late touchdown to beat the Dallas Cowboys, the Miami Dolphins frittered away a two-touchdown lead against the New England Patriots to lose their fourth straight but the Kansas City Chiefs remained unbeaten. (NFL WRAP/ (PIX), moved, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Avalanche beat Jets to win 4th straight

Paul Stastny had a goal and an assist in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied in the final 13 minutes to beat the Winnipeg Jets. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

In-form Getafe seeking fifth win in succesion

MADRID - Surprise packages Getafe can tighten their grip on fifth place in La Liga and close within a point of fourth-placed Villarreal by beating visiting Athletic Bilbao who are sixth. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

- -

Leaders Barca can move four points clear with win at Celta

MADRID - With second-placed Atletico Madrid not playing at Granada until Thursday, unbeaten champions Barcelona can open a four-point lead at the top with a win at Celta Vigo on Tuesday. Third-placed Real Madrid, five points behind Atletico, host Sevilla on Wednesday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Woods v McIlroy in China showdown

World number one Tiger Woods takes on twice major winner Rory McIlroy in a head-to-head showdown in China billed as the 'Match at Mission Hills'. (GOLF-MATCH/ expect by 0900 GMT/ 5 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Moore beats Woodland in Malaysia playoff

American Ryan Moore sank a birdie putt after a "perfect" approach shot on the first hole of a sudden death playoff to win the $7 million CIMB Classic in Malaysia on Monday for his third career win on the U.S. PGA Tour. (GOLF PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Paris Masters (to Nov 3)

