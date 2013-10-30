Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

NBA

Heat open title defence with victory over Bulls

The Miami Heat got their NBA championship rings, watched a video tribute to last season's record-setting campaign and then went out and showed why they are still the team to beat.

BASEBALL

Cards and Red Sox return to Fenway for Game Six

The best-of-seven World Series returns to Boston's Fenway Park for Game Six on Wednesday with the St Louis Cardinals trailing the Boston Red Sox 3-2.

OLYMPICS

Figure skating gold medallist Kim Yuna is among the South Korean athletes talking to the media in Seoul on Wednesday with the Sochi Games in Russia 100 days away.

Canadian Kevin Overland won a speed skating bronze medal at the 1998 Winter Games and is now helping South Korean athletes get ready for Sochi.

HORSE RACING

Game On Dude set for Classic atonement

Game On Dude has a chance to atone for last year's disappointment after being installed as favourite to win Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic, the feature event in the two-day racing carnival at iconic Santa Anita Park.

NHL

Pouliot goal earns Rangers victory over Islanders

Benoit Pouliot's goal with 6:14 left in the third period capped an entertaining, back-and-forth game and lifted the New York Rangers to a contentious win over the New York Islanders.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

SOCCER

La Liga

Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad (1900)

Real Madrid v Sevilla (2100)

Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano (2100)

Valencia v Almeria (1900)

Real can make up ground on Atletico with win against Sevilla

Real Madrid can give themselves a lift after Saturday's defeat at leaders Barcelona and close to within two points of second-placed city rivals Atletico, who play at Granada on Thursday, with a win at home to Sevilla.

Serie A (1945 unless stated)

Cagliari v Bologna

Fiorentina v Napoli

Genoa v Parma

Verona v Sampdoria

Juventus v Catania

Livorno v Torino

AC Milan v Lazio

Sassuolo v Udinese

Napoli and Juve aim to keep pressure on leaders Roma

Second-placed Napoli visit Fiorentina while Juventus, who are level on points, host Catania with both sides desperate to keep the pressure on AS Roma who are five points clear at the top of Serie A before their match on Thursday.

Capital One (League) Cup fourth round (1945)

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City

Spurs and City eye quarter-finals

Manchester City visit Newcastle United with both sides smarting from late defeats at the weekend while four-times League Cup winners Tottenham Hotspur host Hull City just days after they beat them 1-0 in the Premier League.

French League Cup round of 32

Copy on merit

TENNIS

ATP: Paris Masters (to Nov. 3)

Federer targets win to qualify for World Tour Finals

Roger Federer aims to secure a place at next week's ATP World Tour finals by beating South African Kevin Anderson in the second round of the Paris Masters.

WTA: Tournament of Champions, Sofia (to Nov. 3)

Copy on merit

MOTOR RACING

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix

Vettel set to match Schumacher's run of seven straight wins

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel can move on from winning his fourth successive Formula One title last weekend by chalking up a seventh successive race victory on Sunday and equalling the longest winning streak in Formula One's modern era.

Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix - Drivers' form sheet and statistics for the race at Yas Marina.

CRICKET

South Africa v Pakistan first ODI, Sharjah

South Africa v Pakistan first ODI, Sharjah