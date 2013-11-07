Soccer-Firmino on target as Liverpool climb to third
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Europa League
Spurs seek to secure place in last 32
BERNE - Fiorentina, Eintracht Frankfurt, Ludogorets, Salzburg and Tottenham Hotspur have won their first three group matches and will be certain to progress to the last 32 if they pick up wins. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ expect by 1900 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)
- -
World Cup playoffs
France name squad for 2014 playoff
PARIS - France coach Didier Deschamps names his squad for Les Bleus's World Cup playoff tie against Ukraine. (SOCCER-WORLD/FRANCE, expect by 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
- -
Premier League
Wenger hopes Arsenal can maintain momentum
LONDON - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is concerned his flying team may lose some of their intensity as their "big month" continues with a trip to Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW) moved, by Alison Wildey, 400 words)
- - - -
NBA
Heat reaping benefits of Birdman's redemption
TORONTO - It's hard for a reserve player to stand out alongside freakishly tall and more talented athletes, but Chris Andersen, the Miami Heat's heavily-tattooed and mohawked big man, is doing just that on the NBA's best team. (NBA-HEAT/ANDERSEN (PIX), moved, by Frank Pingue, 700 words)
- - -
Timberwolves lose to Clippers
Blossoming Golden State superstar guard Stephen Curry struggled with his shot, a hurting knee and sore foot, but backcourt mate Klay Thompson carried the Warriors to a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Federer eyes win over Gasquet at Tour Finals
After his loss to Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer needs a win against Richard Gasquet to get his challenge back on track at the ATP World Tour Finals. The Swiss highlights the afternoon session with defending champion Djokovic up against Juan Martin del Potro in the evening. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
England and Australia prepare for Ashes
MELBOURNE - We continue our buildup to the second of back-to-back Ashes series with the first test starting in Brisbane on Nov. 21 (CRICKET-ASHES/)
- - - -
GOLF
Australian PGA Championship (to 10)
Home hero Scott tees off Down Under
World number two Adam Scott kicks off his tour Down Under to celebrate his Masters triumph by teeing off at Royal Pines in the sun-drenched Gold Coast (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, 350 words)
- -
European Tour: Turkish Airlines Open (to 10)
Woods plays alongside Rose and Stenson
BELEK, Turkey - The heavyweight three-ball of world number one Tiger Woods, money-list leader Henrik Stenson and U.S. Open champion Justin Rose begin their first round at 0905. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)
- - - -
RUGBY
New Zeland seeking to keep streak alive against France
PARIS - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has named a full-strength side for Saturday's clash with France in Paris, including the most experienced All Blacks pack ever fielded. (RUGBY-ZEALAND/, moved, 300 words)
- -
PARIS - France manager Philippe Saint-Andre names his team for Saturday's test against world champions New Zealand (RUGBY-FRANCE/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0900 GMT/4 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
