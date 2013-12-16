Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

NFL

Seahawks rout Giants at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had his first glimpse at MetLife Stadium and it was love at first sight as he led the NFC West leaders to a 23-0 rout of the New York Giants on Sunday.

Playoff race heats up

The Seattle Seahawks hit the mark for what they hope is their Super Bowl rehearsal by blanking the New York Giants 23-0 on Sunday at the winter-weather site of Super Bowl 48.

Dolphins deny Pats with late touchdown

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Marcus Thigpen with 1:15 left in the game to lead the Miami Dolphins over the New England Patriots at Sun Life Stadium.

Bengals lose to Steelers, blow chance to sew up playoff spot

Cincinnati blew a playoff opportunity on Sunday with a 30-20 defeat at the hands of division rivals Pittsburgh Steelers that will keep the Bengals from clinching a post-season spot this week.

Factbox on NFL playoff picture (NFL-PLAYOFFS/FACTBOX)

CRICKET

Australia v England, third Ashes test

Australia in charge and on the brink

PERTH - Shane Watson scored 73 runs in 40 balls for a spectacular century before Australia declared at 369 for three with a lead off 503 over England 40 minutes before lunch on the fourth day of the third test at the WACA on Monday.

SOCCER

Champions League draw

Holders Bayern Munich and Spanish champions Barcelona are among the 16 teams awaiting to find out who they will play in the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition.

Club World Cup

AGADIR, Morocco - A factbox on the four semi-finalists in the tournament.

NBA

Lillard's spin shot gives Trail Blazers win over Pistons

Point guard Damian Lillard's spinning shot in the lane in the final second of overtime gave the Portland Trail Blazers a victory over the Detroit Pistons.

NHL

Ducks beat Oilers, get another home win

Dustin Penner scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

GOLF

Kuchar and English win Shootout event

Americans Matt Kuchar and Harris English, playing together this week for the first time, cruised to a record seven-shot victory at the $3.1 million Franklin Templeton Shootout in Naples, Florida on Sunday.

GAMES

Southeast Asian Games, Myanmar (to 21)

