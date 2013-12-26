Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday: - - - - CRICKET Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne (to 30) Australia capture two wickets but Watson hurt MELBOURNE - A miserly Australian attack captured two wickets to leave England 135 for three at tea on the opening day of the fourth test in Melbourne but suffered a blow when all-rounder Shane Watson limped off the ground with a groin injury. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian Ransom, 600 words) - - South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30) Kallis to quit tests after second match against India South Africa's Jacques Kallis, the greatest all-rounder of his era, will retire from test and first-class cricket after the Boxing Day match against India in Durban, the country's cricket board said. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/KALLIS, moved, 600 words) - - South Africa hope for better fortune in Durban South Africa will seek to arrest a dismal Durban run of four straight defeats when they host India in the second and final test, four days after the epic draw in Johannesburg. (CRICKET-INDIA/, match starts at 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, 500 words) - - - - SOCCER English Premier League (1500 unless stated) Hull City v Manchester United (1245) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace Cardiff City v Southampton Chelsea v Swansea City Everton v Sunderland Newcastle United v Stoke City Norwich City v Fulham Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion West Ham United v Arsenal Manchester City v Liverpool (1730) Manchester City host Liverpool with top spot up for grabs LONDON - Leaders Liverpool face the daunting prospect of an away trip to Manchester City with Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton all hoping to keep pace in a full schedule of Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect from 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words) - - - - NFL Ten teams still in playoff hunt One of the wildest and most unpredictable regular seasons ever in the NFL will conclude on Sunday with 10 teams still in the hunt for the last four playoff spots. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 650 words) - - Factbox on NFL playoff picture (NFL-PLAYOFFS/ (FACTBOX) - - - - NBA Clippers and Trail Blazers meet in Western showdown Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers, meet up in Portland in two of four games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (Duty Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)