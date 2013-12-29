Reuters sports schedule at 0600 on Sunday:
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v England, fourth test, Melbourne
Ruthless Australia march to 4-0 Ashes lead
MELBOURNE - Chris Rogers struck a sparkling century to fire
Australia to a dominant eight-wicket win in the fourth Ashes
test, leaving an insipid England staring down the barrel of a
humiliating series whitewash. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved, by Ian
Ransom, 900 words)
- -
South Africa v India, second test, Durban (to 30)
Kallis eyes century as South Africa close on India total
DURBAN - South Africa's Jacques Kallis, in his last test,
will resume on the fourth day on 78 not out with his team on 299
for five, 35 runs behind India's first-innings total.
(CRICKET-INDIA/, expect first lead by 1000 GMT/5:AM ET, 500
words)
- - - -
NBA
Miami ready to turn up heat on surging Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers, who have surged to the top of
the Western Conference, face a major test when the reigning NBA
champion Miami Heat come to town in one of 12 games on the
league schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630
GMT/01:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
- - - -
NHL
Ducks try to keep on flying high
The Anaheim Ducks, who have won nine consecutive games and
have yet to lose in regulation at home this season, host Phoenix
while the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning welcome Montreal in two of
eight games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect
by 0630 GMT/01:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North
American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports
Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Brisbane International (to Jan 5)
Roger Federer and Serena Williams had contrasting 2013
seasons but both kick off their 2014 campaigns in Brisbane this
week and show no signs of giving in to the urge to call time on
their illustrious careers just yet. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/, PIX,
expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)
- -
Hopman Cup, Perth (copy on merit)
- - - -
SOCCER
Premier League
Everton v Southampton (1330)
Newcastle United v Arsenal (1330)
Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1600)
LONDON - Arsenal will return to the top of the table if they
win at Newcastle before Chelsea and Liverpool meet in
heavyweight clash at Stamford Bridge. (SOCCER-ENGLAND, expect
first lead by 1500 GMT/10:AM ET, by Toby Davis, 700 words)
- - - -
(Asia Duty Editor: Amlan Chakraborty)