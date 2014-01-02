Reuters sports schedule at 0600 on Thursday: - - - - MOTOR RACING Schumacher "stable", media urged to respect privacy GRENOBLE - Seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher was in a stable condition, three days after suffering brain injuries in a skiing accident, his agent Sabine Kehm said outside the French hospital treating him. (MOTOR RACING/SCHUMACHER (PIX, TV), moved, 600 words) We have also moved a profile and reaction factbox. - - - - NBA Raptors beat Pacers to extend winning streak DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the Indiana Pacers to extend their winning streak to a season-best four games. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - OLYMPICS U.S. hoping experience can lift them to Sochi gold ANN ARBOR, Michigan - Ryan Miller, the most valuable player at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, and Stanley Cup MVP Patrick Kane will head to Sochi looking for gold after being named to the U.S. Olympic men's ice hockey team.(OLYMPICS-ICEHOCKEY/USA-MEN (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 450 words) - - - - NHL Maple Leafs beat Red Wings in Winter Classic 2014 opener ANN ARBOR, Michigan - The National Hockey League rang in the New Year in record breaking style and a shootout thriller as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in the outdoor Winter Classic.(NHL-CLASSIC/(PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 400 words) We will also move (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0530 GMT/0030 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words) - - - - NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) - - - - TENNIS Brisbane International (to Jan 5) Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are in quarter-final action against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia respectively, while Victoria Azarenka plays Swiss Stefanie Voegeleon the other side of the draw. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/ 6 AM ET, by Ciaran Baynes, 500 words) - - Hopman Cup, Perth (to 4) Copy on merit - - - - CRICKET Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Dubai, first test (to Jan 4) Pakistan in control after Misbah hits century Pakistan resume on 327 for four on day three after bowling out Sri Lanka for 204 in Abu Dhabi with captain Misbah-ul-Haq on on 105 and Asad Shafiq on 12. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words) - - Ashes England have Panesar worry, no return for Prior SYDNEY - England have concerns over the fitness of spinner Monty Panesar but wicketkeeper Matt Prior will not return to the team for the fifth Ashes test against Australia, captain Alastair Cook said. (CRICKET-ASHES/COOK, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 450 words) SYDNEY - Australia's Ryan Harris and Shane Watson both bowled without apparent discomfort in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground and captain Michael Clarke expects to lead the same team out for a fifth successive test on Friday. (CRICKET ASHES/AUSTRALIA, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 450 words) (Asia duty editor: Amlan Chakraborty)