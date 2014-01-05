Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:
- - - -
CRICKET
Australia v England, fifth test (to 7)
Australia wrap up 5-0 Ashes series sweep
SYDNEY - A rampant Australia sealed a 5-0 Ashes series sweep by skittling England out for 166 to claim a 281-run victory with more than two days to spare in the fifth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (CRICKET-ASHES/, moved with updates to follow, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)
- - - -
NFL
Wild-card playoff games
Colts ride their Luck to edge Chiefs in thriller
Andrew Luck tossed four touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts kicked off the National Football League post-season with a pulsating 45-44 comeback wild-card win over the Kansas City Chiefs. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/COLTS (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)
- -
Saints overcome Eagles to end playoff road jinx
The New Orleans Saints beat the NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles 26-24 in the wild card playoff round on Saturday, ending a road jinx with their first playoff win away from home in the history of the franchise. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/EAGLES (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)
- - - -
NBA
Spurs too strong for Clippers in Western showdown
Center Tiago Splitter scored a season high 22 points as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 116-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)
- - - -
NHL
Krug shines for Bruins in victory over Jets
Rookie defenseman Torey Krug scored two goals and set up another with a nifty pass to lead Boston to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in the Bruins' first game of the second half of the season. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
- - - -
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida State and Auburn to clash in national championship
LOS ANGELES - The top-ranked Florida State Seminoles and No. 2 Auburn Tigers will meet in the BCS National Championship at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on Monday to determine U.S. college football's leading team. We preview a mouth-watering showdown between favourites Florida State, who are a perfect 13-0 this season, and surging Auburn, who upset Alabama before crushing Missouri in the SEC championship game. (AMERICAN FOOTBALL-NCAA/, (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Hyundai Tournament of Champions (to 6)
Johnson storms three shots clear in Hawaii
Zach Johnson failed to take advantage of the par-five holes but his renowned, razor-sharp wedge game helped him seize a three-shot lead after the second round of the Hyundai Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)
- - - -
SOCCER
La Liga
Sevilla v Getafe (1100)
Barcelona v Elche (1500)
Osasuna v Espanyol (1700)
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (1900)
Barcelona bid to retake top spot, Bilbao visit Sociedad
BARCELONA - Champions Barcelona aim to recapture top spot in La Liga by beating lowly visitors Elche, after Atletico Madrid leapfrogged them on Saturday, while fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao visit Real Sociedad who are four points behind them in fifth. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), by Tim Hanlon, 600 words)
- -
Serie A
Chievo Verona v Cagliari (1400)
Fiorentina v Livorno (1700)
Juventus v AS Roma (1945)
Juve host Roma in top-of-the-table clash as Serie A resumes
ROME - Serie A leaders Juventus welcome second-placed AS Roma, who are five points off the pace, after fourth-placed Fiorentina entertain second-bottom Livorno as Serie A gets back to business after the winter break. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 600 words)
- -
FA Cup third round
Nottingham Forest(II) v West Ham United (1200)
Sunderland v Carlisle United(III) (1400)
Derby County(II) v Chelsea (1415)
Liverpool v Oldham Athletic(III) (1500)
Port Vale(III) v Plymouth Argyle(IV) (1500)
Manchester United v Swansea City (1630)
Chelsea visit McClaren's Derby, United host Swansea
LONDON - Eleven-times FA Cup winners Manchester United host Swansea City in the third round after Chelsea's tricky trip to Steve McClaren's in-form Championship (second division) side Derby County and Liverpool's home tie with third tier Oldham Athletic. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP (PIX), by Toby Davis, 700 words)
- -
French Cup round of 64
Marcq-en Baroeul v Auxerre(II) (1100)
Bourg-Peronnas(III) v En Avant Guingamp (1300)
La Cayolle AS v Balagne Ile Rousse(V) (1300)
Saint Amand et Tallende v Iris Club de Croix(V) (1300)
Amiens AC(IV) v Lille (1315)
Nantes v Nice (1315)
La Suze-sur-Sarthe v Olympique Lyon (1315)
Raon-l'Etape(IV) v Girondins Bordeaux (1315)
Rodez Aveyron(IV) v Montpellier HSC (1315)
Bastia v Evian Thonon Gaillard FC (1315)
Stade Brest(II) v Paris St Germain (1315)
Quimperle FC v Ajaccio (1330)
Vannes OC(III) v Monaco (1600)
FC Sete 34(V) v Carquefou(III) (1700)
Olympique Marseille v Stade de Reims (1945)
Monaco start French Cup campaign at Vannes
PARIS - Monaco start their French Cup bid with a last 64 trip to third division Vannes OC. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, by 1800 GMT/1PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 250 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Brisbane International
Federer seeks 19th win over Hewitt in Brisbane final
Top-seeded Swiss Roger Federer meets Australia's Lleyton Hewitt in the men's final aiming for his 19th win over the local favourite. (TENNIS-BRISBANE/ (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Ciaran Baynes, 400 words)
- - - -
RALLYING
Dakar Rally begins (to 18)
Copy on meri (Asia duty editor: John O'Brien)