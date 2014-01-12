Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Sunday:

NFL

Seahawks sink Saints to reach NFC title game

The Seattle Seahawks, led by powerful running back Marshawn Lynch, beat the New Orleans Saints 23-15 on a rainy Saturday to advance to the NFC conference championship. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/SEAHAWKS (PIX), moved, 500 words)

Patriots run over Colts into AFC Championship

LeGarrette Blount rushed for four touchdowns as the New England Patriots pounded the Indianapolis Colts 43-22 on Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship game for a third straight year. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/PATRIOTS (PIX), moved, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Newcastle United v Manchester City (1405)

Stoke City v Liverpool (1610)

Man City aim for summit at Newcastle, Liverpool eye top four

LONDON - Manchester City can go top of the Premier League at least until Arsenal play on Monday with a win at mid-table Newcastle United while Liverpool will hope to move back into the top four with three points at Stoke. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1605 GMT/1105 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

La Liga

Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (1100)

Real Betis v Osasuna (1600)

Espanyol v Real Madrid (1800)

Levante v Malaga (2000)

Real have chance to close on leaders with win at Espanyol

MADRID - Real Madrid can close to within three points of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with a win at Espanyol after the joint leaders drew 0-0 at Atletico's Calderon stadium on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Ligue 1

Nantes v FC Lorient (1300)

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Olympique Marseille (1600)

Lille v Stade de Reims (2000)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Torino v Fiorentina (1130)

AS Roma v Genoa

Atalanta Bergamo v Catania

Cagliari v Juventus

Verona v Napoli

Sassuolo v AC Milan (1945)

Juve aim for 11th straight win, Roma welcome Genoa

ROME - Leaders Juventus will be looking for their 11th successive win away to Cagliari while AS Roma, eight points behind in second, host improving Genoa. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 1330 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 26)

MELBOURNE - We continue our buildup to the first grand slam of the season, which kicks off at Melbourne Park on Monday. (TENNIS-OPEN/ expect throughout, by Ian Ransom and Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

NBA

Harden helps Houston hold off Wizards

Houston guard James Harden scored eight straight points in the final minutes as the Rockets held off a furious Washington Wizards comeback to secure a 114-107 win. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NHL

Markov strikes twice to give Canadiens win over Blackhawks

Defenseman Andrei Markov scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii

Kirk edges clear in Hawaii, Scott fails to make charge

American Chris Kirk coolly sank a breaking, nine-foot birdie putt at the par-five last to edge one stroke clear of a tightly bunched leaderboard in Saturday's third round of the $5.6 million Sony Open in Hawaii. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

Briton Fleetwood holds slender lead in Durban

DURBAN - Britain's Tommy Fleetwood, chasing the second European Tour win of his career, goes into the final round holding a one-shot lead over in-form Victor Dubuisson of France and Dutchman Joost Luiten. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v England, Melbourne, first ODI

After a 5-0 Ashes clean sweep, Australia face England in Melbourne in the first of five one-day internationals. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi, second test

Battling Pakistan resume with 170-run lead against Sri Lanka

Pakistan are clinging on to their slim hopes of salvaging the second test against Sri Lanka as they head into the final day with a 170-run lead after a stirring rearguard action in their second innings left them on 330-7 in Dubai on Saturday. (CRICKET-LANKA/(PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 250 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's slalom, Adelboden

World Cup: Women's Super-Combined, Altenmarkt/Zauchensee

