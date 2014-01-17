Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

OLYMPICS

Reuters is currently running a feature package on 50 Athletes to watch at the Feb. 7-23 Sochi Winter Olympics. Here are the featured athletes for Jan. 16:

SPEED SKATING

Lee ready to begin her golden age

A LEGO fascination and penchant for nail art seem to be the only things capable of distracting South Korean speed skater Lee Sang-hwa, whose mental strength and dedication to training form the building blocks of her growing supremacy in the sport.(OLY-BIO-LEE (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Michelle Kim, 550 words)

SKIING

YouTube hit Wallisch eyes Sochi gold

An Olympic medal was never really part of Tom Wallisch's life project, he forgot that fanciful notion when he joined the free skiing rebels and hit the rails. (OLY-BIO-WALLISCH (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Martyn Herman, 850 words)

BIATHLON

Bjoerndalen has one last target

Biathlon great Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, a precocious talent as a youngster, is looking to end his Olympic career at 40 with a record medal tally. (OLY-BIO-BJOERNDALEN (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Julien Pretot, 650 words)

CURLING

Sigfridsson is top of class

Swede Margaretha Sigfridsson's curling career would probably never have started had a childhood English teacher who loved the sport not sneaked his class to a rink to try it out. (OLY-BIO-SIGFRIDSSON (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1200 ET, by Frank Pingue, 650 words)

LUGE

NEW DELHI - Sixteen years since turning up at the starting ramp in the 1998 Nagano Games with a borrowed sled, Indian luger Shiva Keshavan will make his fifth Winter Olympic appearance in Sochi next month, still supported more by goodwill than any system. (OLYMIPCS-INDIA/KESHAVAN (PIX), moving at 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 500 words)

TENNIS

Australian Open (to 26)

Williams through to fourth round in Melbourne heat

MELBOURNE - Serena Williams opened day five at the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-3 win over Daniela Hantuchova, while defending champion Novak Djokovic closes it with his third round tie against Denis Istomin. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Nick Mulvenney, Ian Ransom and Simon Cambers)

NFL

Conference championships

We previewed Sunday's conference championship games with San Francisco at Seattle and New England at Denver to decide the participants in next month's Super Bowl. The package also included factboxes on the four teams and results of previous AFC and NFC conference finals. (NFL-PLAYOFFS/AFC and NFL-PLAYOFFS/NFC, moved, 600 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Humana Challenge, La Quinta, California (to 19)

Reed leads at La Quinta

Patrick Reed made up for some wayward driving with a sizzling putting display in dazzling sunshine to charge into a one-shot lead in Thursday's opening round of the $5.7 million Humana Challenge at La Quinta, California. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), movedT, 450 words)

NBA

Thunder get back on track with win over Rockets

The Oklahoma City Thunder got back in the chase for the Western Conference with a 104-92 win over the Houston Rockets. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NHL

Kings blunt Blues

Trevor Lewis's first goal of the season broke a 1-1 tie early in the third period, and he added a short-handed goal to help the Los Angeles Kings earn a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v England, second ODI, Brisbane

Australia will be out to continue their domination over a beleaguered England team when the arch-rivals meet in the second one-day international in Brisbane. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

Sri Lanka v Pakistan 3rd test (to 20)

Pakistan eye early breakthrough on day two in Sharjah

Pakistan, hoping for a series-levelling win, will look to end the partnership between captain Angelo Mathews and Prasanna Jayawardene early as Sri Lanka resume their first innings on 220 for five on the second day in the third and final test in Sharjah. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1330 GMT/830 AM ET, 400 words)

SOCCER

La Liga

Malaga v Valencia (2000)

Ligue 1

St Etienne v Lille (1930)

Dutch Championship

Twente Enschede v Heracles Almelo (1800)

RUGBY

Heineken Cup group stages

Leinster v Ospreys (2000)

Northampton v Castres (2000)

Leinster need a point, Northampton still in the mix

LONDON - Three-time champions Leinster need a point at home to Ospreys to clinch Pool 1 while Northampton can still secure a quarter-final spot but probably need to beat visiting Castres with a bonus point and hope Leinster slip up. (RUGBY-HEINEKEN/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's super combined, Wengen, Switzerland

- - - - (Asia Duty editor: Pete Rutherford)