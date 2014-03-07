Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

NBA

Spurs post big win over Heat

The San Antonio Spurs dominated the final quarter to beat the Miami Heat, posting their first win of the season over any of the other four teams with the best records in the NBA. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

- - - -

NHL

Streaking Kings make it six straight wins

The Los Angeles Kings displayed the kind of form that carried them to a Stanley Cup victory in 2012 with a dominating territorial performance on the road against the Winnipeg Jets. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Cadillac Championship (to 9)

Rain delays play at Doral

DORAL, Florida - American Harris English birdied his final hole in fading light to grab the clubhouse lead at the weather hit WGC-Cadillac Championship on Thursday with most of the field still on the course when play was suspended due to darkness. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

- -

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (to 9)

Stuard sets early pace at Puerto Rico Open

Brian Stuard made a hot start with four birdies in six holes on his way to a one-stroke lead after the first round of the $3.5 million Puerto Rico Open on Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/PUERTORICO, moved, 250 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super rugby round four (to 8)

Wellington Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies (0635)

Queensland Reds v Cheetahs (0840)

Winless Hurricanes need to tame Brumbies

WELLINGTON - After a tough tour of South Africa that yielded a solitary point, the Hurricanes desperately need to get their season into gear at home against the Canberra-based Brumbies, who have been rocked by the loss of flanker David Pocock to injury for the season. (RUGBY-SUPER/HURRICANES, expect by 0830 GMT/3:30 AM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 200 words)

- -

The Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs also need a win, but may struggle in Brisbane against the Reds, who will be eager to make amends for their humbling loss to their Australian rivals New South Wales last week. (RUGBY-SUPER/REDS, expect by 1040 GMT/5:40 AM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Nice (1930)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Indian Wells, California, U.S. (to 16)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

15th IAAF World Indoor Championships, Sopot (to 9)

Santos and Gordon bid to reach 400 metres final

The 400 metres semi-finals highlight the opening day with Olympic silver and bronze medallists, Dominican Republic's Luguelin Santos and Trinidad and Tobago's Lalonde Gordon respectively, in contention for the men's gold medal while in the women's race American Francena McCorory and Russia's Kseniya Ryzhova are the joint favourites. Copy on merit.

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Mexico (to 9)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Mexico (to 9)