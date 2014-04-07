Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

BASEBALL

Kemp, Ramirez double up to knock Giants down to size

Center fielder Matt Kemp and shortstop Hanley Ramirez each hit two home runs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to 6-2 a victory over the San Francisco Giants. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NBA

Durant sets modern-day points record in Thunder defeat

The Suns beat the Thunder 122-115 in a win that overshadowed the performance of Kevin Durant, who scored 38 points and set a modern-day NBA record with his 41st consecutive game scoring 25 points or more, one more than Michael Jordan had during the 1991-92 season. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

NHL

Gritty Penguins edge out Avalanche in shootout

Goaltender Marc Andre Fleury stopped 39 shots and was perfect in the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

GOLF

Masters-bound Jones beats Kuchar in playoff

Australian Matt Jones executed two near-miracles in quick succession to win the $6.4 million Houston Open in a playoff. (GOLF-PGA/HOUSTON, moved, 500 words)

LPGA Tour: Kraft Nabisco Championship (to 6)

Thompson outplays Wie to claim maiden LPGA major

Teenager Lexi Thompson became the second youngest winner of an LPGA major when she emphatically outplayed Michelle Wie at the $2 million Kraft Nabisco Championship to triumph by three strokes. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

SOCCER

'Japanese Only' banner sparks intolerance debate

SAITAMA CITY, Japan - The display of a banner reading "Japanese Only" at a Urawa Red Diamonds match resulted in punishment for the club and reignited a debate about Japanese identity and attitudes towards foreigners. (SOCCER-JAPAN/URAWA, moving at 0630 GMT/2.30 AM ET, by Antoni Slodkowski, 800 words)

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1900)

Bottom club Sunderland desperate for points

Sunderland are running out of time to escape relegation from the Premier League and face a Tottenham side whose season has fizzled out. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 300 words)

La Liga

Levante v Athletic Club (2000)

Athletic Club continue their quest for a top-four finish. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, 300 words, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 300 words)

Serie A

Juventus v Livorno (1700)

Genoa v AC Milan (1900)

Leaders Juventus face lowly Livorno

Juve can restore their eight-point lead at the top of the standings with victory over relegation threatened opponents. (SOCCER-ITALY/ expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

Bahrain sees bright future for night race

MANAMA - Bahrain believes its Formula One circuit has a bright future after the country's first floodlit grand prix turned out a thriller on Sunday. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/BAHRAIN (INTERVIEW), PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

CRICKET

ICC World Twenty20 in Bangladesh

Leg spin placates master blasters as Sri Lanka claim title

MIRPUR - Now that dust has settled on Sri Lanka's maiden World Twenty20 triumph in Bangladesh, leg-spinners across the world can raise a toast to a craft that shone against a barrage of power-hitting over the past three weeks. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20-LEGSPIN (PIX), moving at 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 600 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Casablanca Grand Prix, Morocco (to 13)

Men's Clay Court Championship, Houston, U.S. (to 13)

WTA: Katowice Open, Poland (to 13)

Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 13)

CYCLING

Tour of the Basque Country, Spain (to 12)

