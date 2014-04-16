Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1845)

Everton v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Sunderland

City bid to close on leaders, Everton aim to retake fourth

LONDON - Third-placed Manchester City welcome bottom club Sunderland, aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points while Everton will try to recapture fourth spot when they host improving Crystal Palace. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Spanish Kings Cup final

Barcelona v Real Madrid (1930)

Barca, Real clash in Valencia in repeat of 2011 Cup final

VALENCIA - Record Cup winners Barcelona seek a 27th triumph when they face rivals Real Madrid, who will be without injured top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, in a repeat of the 2011 showpiece which Real won 1-0 with Ronaldo's extra-time header. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET, 500 words)

German Cup semi-finals

Bayern Munich v Kaiserslautern (II) (1830)

Bayern big favourites to reach German Cup final

Holders Bayern Munich are overwhelming favourites to win their German Cup semi-final when they face second-tier Kaiserslautern with rivals Borussia Dortmund awaiting as the Bundesliga title holders and Champions league semi-finalists try to repeat last season's treble. (SOCCER-GERMANY/CUP (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

French Cup semi-finals

En Avant Guingamp V Monaco (1900)

Monaco look to reach French Cup final

PARIS - AS Monaco visit En Avant Guingamp in the semi-finals of the French Cup, their only shot at a trophy this season. (SOCCER-FRANCE/CUP, by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 200 words)

TENNIS

Nadal and Federer start Monte Carlo campaign

Holder and world number one Rafael Nadal starts his Monte Carlo campaign with a second-round match against Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili while fourth seed Roger Federer is up against Czech Radek Stepanek. (TENNIS-MEN/MASTERS (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix preview

Rosberg keen to deny team mate Hamilton three in a row

SHANGHAI - Championship leader Nico Rosberg, returning to the track where he took his first F1 win, can turn the tables on Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton this weekend and deny the Briton a third victory in a row. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PREVIEW(PIX), by Abhishek Takle, 500 words, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET)

