SOCCER

Premier League

United must move fast with vital window looming

Manchester United must move quickly to appoint a new manager and give him maximum time to operate in what will be a critical transfer window for the club following the sacking of David Moyes on Tuesday.

We will bring you more reaction to Manchester United's decision to sack David Moyes with Ryan Giggs installed as interim manager ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against relegation-threatened Norwich City at Old Trafford.

Champions League semi-finals, first legs

Mourinho's cautious Chelsea frustrate Atletico

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho returned to Spain with an ultra-cautious approach as his team earned a 0-0 draw with surprise Champions League semi-finalists Atletico Madrid in a first leg lacking in excitement.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich (1845)

Holders Bayern eyeing third straight final before Real clash

Champions League holders Bayern Munich look to take a first step towards securing a third consecutive appearance in the final of Europe's elite club competition when they play at nine-times winners Real Madrid.

NHL

Late goal earns Habs series sweep over Lightning

Left winger Max Pacioretty scored with 42.6 seconds remaining in the third period as the Montreal Canadiens completed their first playoff series sweep in 21 years with a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NBA

Youth served as DeRozan leads 'Northern Uprising'

The Toronto Raptors have promoted their return to the NBA postseason after a six-year absence as a 'Northern Uprising' and on Tuesday they backed up the marketing campaign with a 100-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Pacers soar over Hawks to tie up series

Paul George scored a game-high 27 points and the top-seeded Indiana Pacers recovered from their first game loss to tie their first-round playoff series against Atlanta at 1-1.

BASEBALL

Ellsbury haunts Red Sox on Boston return

Jacoby Ellsbury returned to Boston and combined with Japanese rookie Masahiro Tanaka to pace the New York Yankees to a 9-3 rout of the Red Sox.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

SWIMMING

Phelps faces ultimate test in comeback to swimming

Michael Phelps may be the most decorated Olympian of all time but the American swimmer is heading into uncharted waters after announcing his comeback.

TENNIS

ATP: Barcelona Open (to 27)

Romania Open, Bucharest (to 27)

WTA: Stuttgart Grand Prix, Germany (to 27)

Morocco Grand Prix, Marrakech (to 27)

CYCLING

La Fleche Wallonne, Belgium

