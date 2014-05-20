Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:
NHL
Rangers beat Montreal for 2-0 series lead
The visiting New York Rangers overcame a spirited start by the Montreal Canadians with some brilliant goaltending and a string of three goals for a 3-1 win on Monday to seize a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA
Spurs silence Thunder with Game One win
The San Antonio Spurs made the most of home court advantage as they delivered a superb offensive display to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-105 on Monday in Game One of the Western Conference finals.
BASEBALL
Braves beat Brewers in Atlanta showdown
Pinch hitter Ryan Doumit and left fielder Justin Upton hit eighth-inning home runs to highlight the Braves' biggest offensive output since April 14, and Atlanta earned a 9-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.
SOCCER
Van Gaal named as Manchester United's new manager
Dutchman Louis van Gaal was named as Manchester United's new manager, with Ryan Giggs as his assistant, as the Premier League club issued a statement confirming the worst-kept secret in the game.
We have also filed a factbox, profile and 10 things on Van Gaal's Man United 'to-do' list.
Luis Enrique picked to restore Barcelona to top
Former midfielder Luis Enrique has signed a two-year deal to coach Barcelona, the La Liga club said.
We have also filed an analysis and a factbox.
World Cup
We continue the buildup to next month's World Cup in Brazil.
Champions League final
We continue the buildup to Saturday's Champions League final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Lisbon.
CYCLING
Giro d'Italia (to June 1)
Evans leads Giro into second week
SALSOMAGGIORE TERME, Italy - Australian Cadel Evans has a 57-second lead heading into the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 173-km flat ride from Modena that should favour the sprinters
GOLF
U.S. Open could be a bomber's paradise, says McDowell
Past U.S. Opens have been notorious for narrow fairways and thick rough but next month's edition at Pinehurst in North Carolina will buck that trend and could end up as a bomber's paradise, says 2010 winner Graeme McDowell.
TENNIS
ATP: Nice Open, France (to 24)
Duesseldorf Open, Germany (to 24)
WTA: Nuremberg Cup, Germany (to 24)
Strasbourg International, France (to 24)
Copy on merit
CRICKET
England v Sri Lanka, The Oval, only T20I
Copy on merit