Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

NHL

Rangers beat Montreal for 2-0 series lead

The visiting New York Rangers overcame a spirited start by the Montreal Canadians with some brilliant goaltending and a string of three goals for a 3-1 win on Monday to seize a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/CANADIENS (PIX), moved, 500 words)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs silence Thunder with Game One win

The San Antonio Spurs made the most of home court advantage as they delivered a superb offensive display to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-105 on Monday in Game One of the Western Conference finals. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/SPURS (PIX), moved, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Braves beat Brewers in Atlanta showdown

Pinch hitter Ryan Doumit and left fielder Justin Upton hit eighth-inning home runs to highlight the Braves' biggest offensive output since April 14, and Atlanta earned a 9-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Van Gaal named as Manchester United's new manager

Dutchman Louis van Gaal was named as Manchester United's new manager, with Ryan Giggs as his assistant, as the Premier League club issued a statement confirming the worst-kept secret in the game. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED, moved, 400 words)

We have also filed a factbox, profile and 10 things on Van Gaal's Man United 'to-do' list.

- -

Luis Enrique picked to restore Barcelona to top

Former midfielder Luis Enrique has signed a two-year deal to coach Barcelona, the La Liga club said. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA-ENRIQUE, moved, 400 words)

We have also filed an analysis and a factbox.

- -

World Cup

We continue the buildup to next month's World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

- -

Champions League final

We continue the buildup to Saturday's Champions League final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in Lisbon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Evans leads Giro into second week

SALSOMAGGIORE TERME, Italy - Australian Cadel Evans has a 57-second lead heading into the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 173-km flat ride from Modena that should favour the sprinters (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open could be a bomber's paradise, says McDowell

Past U.S. Opens have been notorious for narrow fairways and thick rough but next month's edition at Pinehurst in North Carolina will buck that trend and could end up as a bomber's paradise, says 2010 winner Graeme McDowell. (GOLF-OPEN/MCDOWELL (INTERVIEW), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 550 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Nice Open, France (to 24)

Duesseldorf Open, Germany (to 24)

WTA: Nuremberg Cup, Germany (to 24)

Strasbourg International, France (to 24)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka, The Oval, only T20I

Copy on merit (Asia duty editor: Ian Ransom)