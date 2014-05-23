Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League final

Real, Atletico coaches preview Champions League final

LISBON - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and his Atletico Madrid counterpart Diego Simeone hold news conferences to preview Saturday's Champions League final in Lisbon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mike Collett and Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

We continue the build-up to Saturday's Champions League final between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect stories throughout)

- -

World Cup

BERLIN - Veteran forward Miroslav Klose, who needs one more goal to break Gerd Mueller's 40-year Germany scoring record, and newcomer Shkodran Mustafi hold a news conference at the team's northern Italy training camp. (SOCCER-WORLD/GERMANY, expect by 1230, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

We continue the build-up to next month's World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

- - - -

NHL

Canadiens beat Rangers in overtime

NEW YORK - Montreal Canadiens center Alex Galchenyuk stuffed in a rebound 72 seconds into overtime to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday to bring the visitors within 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/RANGERS (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Blue Jays sweep reeling Red Sox

Melky Cabrera and Jose Bautista hit back-to-back home runs off Boston ace Jon Lester in the first inning and the Toronto Blue Jays finished off a three-game sweep of the reeling Red Sox. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Crowne Plaza Invitational (to 25) Fort Worth, Texas

Mixed start for new No. 1 Scott at Colonial

Adam Scott's first competitive round as golf's top-ranked player featured two contrasting nines as he finished five strokes off the early lead at the Crowne Plaza Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)

- -

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship (to 25)

Bjorn in control at Wentworth, McIlroy six shots adrift

VIRGINIA WATER, England - A total of 33 players return to finish their rain-interrupted first rounds at Wentworth. Dane Thomas Bjorn has the overnight lead on 10-under 62 while a troubled Rory McIlroy was cheered by an opening 68. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (TV), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 600 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Formula One enjoys rest day before qualifying

MONACO - While some members of the paddock will need the Friday rest day to recover from the yacht parties of the night before, others are preparing for a tough weekend. We will have stories from around the paddock, including the views of four times world champion Alain Prost on the Mercedes team rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, expect from 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 500 words)

- -

Busch branches off into IndyCar and run at the 500

INDIANAPOLIS - There will be six former champions on the starting grid for the 98th Indianapolis 500 but the spotlight will be on first-timer Kurt Busch, a stock-car interloper chasing motor racing history. (MOTOR RACING/INDY (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby (round 15)

Auckland Blues v Sharks, Albany (0735)

Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs, Melbourne (0940)

Leaders Sharks aim to give Auckland the blues

Table-topping Sharks take on an Auckland Blues side unbeaten at home this season to kick off round 15 of the Super Rugby season before the Melbourne Rebels look to back up their first win over the Queensland Reds against the playoff-chasing Waratahs. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect from 0930, 300 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open draw takes place at Roland Garros

PARIS - Holders Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are among the players holding news conferences after the French Open draw at Roland Garros. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

ATP: Nice Open, France (to 24)

Duesseldorf Open, Germany (to 24)

WTA: Nuremberg Cup, Germany (to 24)

Strasbourg International, France (to 24)

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Colombia's Uran leads Evans heading into stage 13

RIVAROLO CANAVESE, Italy - Colombian Rigoberto Uran of Omega Pharma-QuickStep wears the pink jersey heading into the 158km 13th stage from Fossano to Rivarolo Canavese after overhauling Australian Cadel Evans in the overall standings after his first ever time-trial win on Thursday. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, 250 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Sri Lanka first one-day international

England ease to comfortable win against Sri Lanka

LONDON - A combination of brutal batting and aggressive bowling ensured England beat Sri Lanka by 81 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain interrupted first one-day international at the Oval on Thursday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

BADMINTON

Thomas and Uber Cup in New Delhi (to May 25)

China inch closer to title defence

Badminton powerhouse China will take on 2012 semi-finalist Japan in the Thomas Cup semi-final while Malaysia clash with Indonesia in the other last four match. In Uber Cup, China play Korea while hosts India take on Japan. (BADMINTON-TEAM/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 400 words) (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)