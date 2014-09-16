Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Tuesday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League
The group phase kicks off (1845 GMT/2.45 PM ET) unless stated). We will also run separate previews for Wednesday's matches from 0200 GMT and coverage of the build-up. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/)
Group A
Juventus v Malmo
Olympiakos Piraeus v Atletico Madrid
Group B
Liverpool v Ludogorets
Real Madrid v Basel
Group C
Monaco v Bayer Leverkusen
Benfica v Zenit St Petersburg
Group D
Borussia Dortmund v Arsenal
Galatasaray v Anderlecht
- -
Stuttering holders Real looking to bounce back against Basel
MADRID - Holders Real Madrid will be looking to put a poor start in La Liga behind them and get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start when they host Swiss side Basel. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/REAL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 P.M. ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)
- -
Little-known Ludogorets make debut against Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers will be treating Ludogorets with the utmost respect when the little-known Bulgarians make their debut in the group stage of the competition at Anfield. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4.30 P.M. ET, 500 words)
- -
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique, Pique preview APOEL match
BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique and centre back Gerard Pique preview Wednesday's Champions League Group F opener against Cypriot side APOEL at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BARCELONA (TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 A.M. ET, 400 words)
- -
Chelsea, Costa set to heap more misery on Schalke
LONDON - The good news for Schalke 04's defenders as they prepare to face Chelsea on Wednesday is that striker Diego Costa is nursing a slight hamstring injury. The bad news is that even without being fully fit he has scored seven goals in his opening four matches. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CHELSEA (PREVIEW), by Mike Collett, moved, 600 words)
- - - -
NFL
Foles rallies Eagles to beat Colts in Indianapolis
The Philadelphia Eagles rallied for a second successive week to record a 30-27 victory with a Cody Parkey field goal as time expired to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.(NFL-COLTS/ (PIX), moved, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Strasburg shines in Washington's win over Braves
Right-hander Stephen Strasburg threw seven scoreless innings to help Washington to a win over the Atlanta Braves and reduce the Nationals' magic number for winning the National League East to two. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP: Metz Open, France (to 21)
WTA: Guangzhou International, China (to 21)
Korea Open, Seoul (to 21)
Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 21)
Copy on merit from early rounds (Asian duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)
