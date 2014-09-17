Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)

Ajax Amsterdam v Paris St Germain

Athletic Bilbao v Shakhtar Donetsk

Barcelona v Apoel Nicosia

Bayern Munich v Manchester City

Chelsea v Schalke 04

FC Porto v BATE Borisov

Maribor v Sporting Lisbon

Roma v CSKA Moscow

Barca, Bayern and Chelsea in opening group phase action

The second day of the opening group phase kicks off with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea all in action along with big-spending Manchester City and Paris St Germain.

Barcelona on form before Group F opener at home to APOEL

After a fine start in La Liga, four-times European champions Barcelona begin their latest campaign in the elite club competition when they host Cypriot side APOEL in Group F.

Bayern aim to start Champions League with win over City

Bayern Munich will be looking to avenge last season's home Champions League defeat by Manchester City as the pair kick off their group campaign.

Chelsea hot favourites to beat Schalke 04 again

Chelsea, who have made a perfect start to the Premier League season with four victories, are overwhelming favourites to beat winless Bundelisga strugglers Schalke 04, as they did twice last season, when they meet in their opening Group G match at Stamford Bridge.

In-form Roma back to face CSKA Moscow

AS Roma, who have won their first two Serie A games this season without conceding a goal, return to the Champions League after a four-year absence with a home game against CSKA Moscow.

Bilbao host Shakhtar in second group stage appearance

Athletic Bilbao host Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in Group H as the Basque club make only their second appearance in the group stage and their first since the 1998-99 season.

Ajax hoping for improvement in form against PSG

Ajax Amsterdam will hope to set aside a stuttering start to the season when they open their Champions League campaign against Paris St Germain, who have been held to draws in their last two away matches in Ligue 1.

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 21)

Mercedes duo gearing up for Singapore street fight

Mercedes team mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton renew their sometimes hostile rivalry on the floodlit streets of Singapore this weekend at a circuit where mistakes or collisions normally result in race retirement.

We will also move a drivers' form sheet and statistics for Sunday's race.

RUGBY

Mann-Rea the answer to Australia's hooker shortage

Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie included uncapped forward Josh Mann-Rea, rated by some as Australia's ninth best hooker, in his squad for the last two Rugby Championship tests against South Africa and Argentina

Skelton's progress a weighty matter for Wallabies

When Will Skelton, all 137-kgs of him, rumbled over France flanker Fulgence Ouedraogo to score a try in a sparkling test debut in June, it looked like the 22-year-old lock was going to be a Wallabies fixture for some time to come.

TENNIS

ATP: Metz Open, France (to 21)

WTA: Guangzhou International, China (to 21)

Korea Open, Seoul (to 21)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 21)

Copy on merit from early rounds

