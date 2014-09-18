Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

We will have follow-ups of the various Champions League matches (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET)

- -

Europa League group stage

Sevilla begin Europa League title defence against Feyenoord

LONDON - Europa League champions Sevilla get their title defence underway against Feyenoord, with five former European champions among the 48 teams contesting this season's group stage. (SOCCER-EUROPA/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)

- -

NYON, Switzerland - UEFA's executive committee will choose the venues for the 2016 Champions League and Europa League finals and discuss procedures to be followed in the cases of concussion on the pitch at their meeting on Thursday.(SOCCER-UEFA/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Brian Homewood 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Giants inch closer to National League West lead

San Francisco pinch hitter Matt Duffy hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the ninth inning, and the Giants moved to within two games of the National League West lead with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved with update to follow, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 21)

Drivers to address media ahead of Sunday's race

SINGAPORE - Ferrari duo Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen are among several drivers talking to the media on the eve of practice for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston)

- - - -

GOLF

Ryder Cup package

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - Europe take on the United States in the 40th edition of the biennial Ryder Cup team event from Sept. 26-28 and Reuters has produced an eight-part preview package ahead of the competition which was moved at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET.

The package includes exclusive interviews with Justin Rose, Zach Johnson and Tony Jacklin, who also provides his own unique penpix for both teams, plus a look at the Gleneagles golf resort and a full list of Ryder Cup results from 1927-2012.

- -

GOLF

European Tour: Wales Open, Celtic Manor, Newport (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

Davis Cup draw ceremony

The draw for next year's World Group, without five-times champions Spain, takes place in Dubai. (TENNIS-DAVIS/DRAW, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

ATP: Metz Open, France (to 21)

WTA: Guangzhou International, China (to 21)

Korea Open, Seoul (to 21)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 21)

Copy on merit from early rounds

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Amlan Chakraborty)