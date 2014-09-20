Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix (to 21)

Hamilton seeks qualifying boost in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to carry his Friday speed into qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix after the Briton lapped the fastest in practice as he hopes to make inroads into Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg's 22-point lead in the championship. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX, TV), qualifying starts at 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by John O'Brien and Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Tigers maul Royals

Justin Verlander pitched into the eighth inning and second baseman Ian Kinsler stroked three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers routed the Kansas City Royals.(BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 1100 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1400 unless stated)

Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City (1145)

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Sunderland

Newcastle United v Hull City

Swansea City v Southampton

West Ham United v Liverpool (1630)

Villa eye top spot

LONDON - Unbeaten Aston Villa, flying high under Paul Lambert, have the chance to depose Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, albeit for a possible 24 hours, if they can beat Arsenal at home. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), by Martyn Herman, expect from 1300, 600 words).

- -

La Liga

Espanyol v Malaga (2000)

Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1800)

Deportivo Coruna v Real Madrid (1400)

Athletic Club v Granada (1600)

Real look to bounce back at Depor, Atletico host Celta

MADRID - Real Madrid will be looking to avoid a third straight La Liga defeat when they play at promoted Deportivo La Coruna before champions Atletico Madrid, who lost in the Champions League midweek, host Celta Vigo. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX) expect by 1600 GMT/12 P.M. ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

Cesena v Empoli (1600)

AC Milan v Juventus (1845)

Allegri returns to Milan

MILAN - Massimiliano Allegri, sacked by AC Milan in January, faces his old club when he leads the Serie A champions to San Siro in a match between two teams who have won their first two games of the season. (SOCCER-ITALY, 400 words, expect at 2245 GMT, 1845 ET)

- -

Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)

Olympique de Marseille v Stades Rennes (1500)

FC Lorient v Stade de Reims

Metz v Bastia

Nantes v Nice

Toulouse v Caen

- -

Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)

FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen

Schalke 04 v Eintracht Frankfurt

Hamburg SV v Bayern Munich

SC Paderborn v Hanover 96

VfB Stuttgart v Hoffenheim

Mainz v Borussia Dortmund (1530)

Zinnbauer in charge as Hamburg face Bayern

BERLIN - Hamburg SV, with new coach Joe zinnbauer making his Bundesliga debut, hope to turn the season around with their first win of the campaign against champions Bayern Munich.(SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship

Excelsior v FC Dordrecht (1530)

ADO Den Haag v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1645)

Vitesse Arnhem v Heerenveen (1745)

Copy on merit

- -

African Nations Cup

Hosts for future Nations Cups announced

ADDIS ABABA - The Confederation of African Football will announce the winning bids to host the 2019 and 2021 African Nations Cup finals, choosing from two of Algeria, Cameroon, Guinea, the Ivory Coast and Zambia. (SOCCER-AFRICA/NATIONS, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

African Champions League

Semi-final, first leg

Entente Setif (Algeria) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) (1900)

- -

African Confederation Cup

Semi-final, first leg

Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Al Ahli (Egypt) (1500)

- - - -

TENNIS

Trailblazer Li hangs up racquet

A typical "neighborhood kid" toting a badminton racquet in the Yangtze river port of Wuhan, eight-year-old Li Na could have had little idea that the path the Chinese state set for her might lead to tennis glory, riches and Asia's first grand slam singles title. (TENNIS-LI/ (NEWSMAKER), moved, by Ian Ransom, 800 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Wales Open, Celtic Manor, Newport (to 21)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Amlan Chakraborty)